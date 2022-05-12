Extension service specialist to discuss how to manage mosquitoes, flies

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Erath County is presenting an advanced training opportunity in conjunction with the Prairie Oaks Master Naturalist Chapter Meeting.

The discussion will be an overview of mosquito and house fly biology and ecology and how best to manage these pests throughout the year.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 19 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

100 W. Washington, No. 206. The chapter meeting will be held prior to the presentation at 6 p.m.

Sonja L. Swiger, Ph.D., will be making the presentation. She is an associate professor in the Texas A&M University Department of Entomology and an Extension specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

Her research and teaching interests lie in the field of managing nuisance biting flies and disease vectoring insects that impact the health of cattle and other livestock, wildlife, and humans.

Swiger plans, conducts, and participates in educational programs for pest management of arthropods and diseases attacking livestock, companion animals, and public health.

She has developed several educational materials and programs to better educate and serve Texans in regard to mosquito borne diseases and is a Co-PI on one of five $10 million funded CDC Western Gulf Centers of Excellence in Vector Borne Diseases where she develops and conducts all the outreach education.

Over the past five years, she has attracted more than $1 million in support of her educational and research programs.

She is currently serving as the Entomological Society of America -MUVE treasurer, secretary for the Texas Mosquito Control Association, chair of the SWB-ESA Awards committee and was recently elected Secretary-elect for the SWB-ESA, in addition to serving on many other committees.

For more information, visit erath.agrilife.org