Williamson named dean for Tarleton School of Nursing

STEPHENVILLE — Following a rigorous national search, Kathleen Williamson, PhD, has been selected Dean of Tarleton State University’s School of Nursing, effective June 1, pending approval by The Texas A&M University System.

She currently serves as President and Academic Dean for the Mount Carmel College of Nursing in Columbus, Ohio. Prior to that, she chaired the Wilson School of Nursing at Midwestern State University (MSU Texas) in Wichita Falls.

“With her experience, leadership and commitment to student success, Dr. Williamson brings invaluable strengths,” said Dr. Diane Stearns, Tarleton Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs. “She has a strong vision for the school’s continued advancement in research, clinical practice and nursing education.”

While at Mount Carmel, the Health Resources and Services Administration awarded her $2 million to create a residency program for family nurse practitioners in underserved communities. She serves on the editorial board for the Worldviews on Evidence-based Nursing Journal, and she regularly is invited to speak at national and international events, including Sigma’s 33rd International Nursing Research Congress (July 2022) and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing’s Doctoral Education Conference this past January.

“I look forward to joining Tarleton’s exceptional faculty, staff and students as we extend the legacy of the School of Nursing in rural healthcare,” she said.

Dr. Williamson’s research focuses on evidence-based practice in academic and clinical settings and integrating technology to promote learning and engagement.

She earned her PhD in health policy from the University of Delaware and her master’s degree and bachelor’s (magna cum laude) in nursing education from Wilmington University.