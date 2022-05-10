Voters reject Stephenville ISD propositions; Svien earns another term as mayor

E-T staff report

Voters within the Stephenville Independent School District rejected both of SISD's propositions totaling $75 million in Saturday's election, according to unofficial results.

The first — asking for $50 million for the construction of a football stadium — failed by a margin of 1,344 to 1,604. The second proposition of $25 million for an indoor athletic facility and other athletic improvements had 1,242 votes in favor and 1,696 against.

In contested city of Stephenville races, incumbent mayor Doug Svien was elected to another term with 1,001 votes compared to challenger Brady Pendleton's 814 votes.

City Council Place 6 featured a tight race with David Baskett garnering 870 votes to Dean Parr's 861.

Stephenville ISD's Board of Trustees Place 4 race had Luke Sims with 1,509 votes to Amauri Martinez's 1,266.

Texas voters also casts ballots on two additional constitutional amendments related to property taxes that were proposed by lawmakers during special sessions.

Erath County voters voted in favor of both measures, with 3,359 votes for and 405 against Proposition 1, and 3,334 votes for and 465 against Proposition 2.

A total of 3,860 voters took part in the election of Erath County's 24,468 eligible voters for a 15.78% turnout, according to data from the Erath County Clerk's office.

Additional results and information on the election can be found at Erath County elections website www.co.erath.tx.us/186/Current-Elections

DE LEON

• Mayor

Terry D. Scott — 52

Jan Grisham — 141

• City Council Place 1

Emma M. Gonzales — 135

Jeremy C. Johnson — 69

• City Council Place 2

Trudy Newton Spears — 145

Phillip Garner — 25

DE LEON ISD

• Trustees (vote for 3)

Brandon Burrow — 141

Terrill Casey — 282

Racheal Wofford — 216

Laramie Callison — 199

Jr. Pacheco — 39

Megan Welch — 126

Jeremy C. Johnson — 30

Cecelia Terrill Boswell — 204

DUBLIN ISD

• Trustees (vote for two)

John Shipman — 234

Pat Leatherwood — 311

Anjelica Salyer — 327

Tara Caldera (write-in) — 62

• Trustee (unexpired term)

Bob Cervetto — 265

Dewayne Kolb — 253

STEPHENVILLE

• Mayor

Brady Pendleton — 814

Doug Svien — 1,001

• City Council Place 6

David Baskett — 870

Dean Parr — 861

• STEPHENVILLE ISD

• Board of Trustees Place 4

Amauri Martinez — 1,266

Luke Sims — 1,509

• Proposition A ($50 million bond for new football/soccer stadium)

For — 1,344

Against — 1,604

• Proposition B ($25 million bond for indoor athletic facility, tennis complex and baseball stands)

For — 1,242

Against — 1,696