Voters reject Stephenville ISD propositions; Svien earns another term as mayor
Voters within the Stephenville Independent School District rejected both of SISD's propositions totaling $75 million in Saturday's election, according to unofficial results.
The first — asking for $50 million for the construction of a football stadium — failed by a margin of 1,344 to 1,604. The second proposition of $25 million for an indoor athletic facility and other athletic improvements had 1,242 votes in favor and 1,696 against.
In contested city of Stephenville races, incumbent mayor Doug Svien was elected to another term with 1,001 votes compared to challenger Brady Pendleton's 814 votes.
City Council Place 6 featured a tight race with David Baskett garnering 870 votes to Dean Parr's 861.
Stephenville ISD's Board of Trustees Place 4 race had Luke Sims with 1,509 votes to Amauri Martinez's 1,266.
Texas voters also casts ballots on two additional constitutional amendments related to property taxes that were proposed by lawmakers during special sessions.
Erath County voters voted in favor of both measures, with 3,359 votes for and 405 against Proposition 1, and 3,334 votes for and 465 against Proposition 2.
A total of 3,860 voters took part in the election of Erath County's 24,468 eligible voters for a 15.78% turnout, according to data from the Erath County Clerk's office.
Additional results and information on the election can be found at Erath County elections website www.co.erath.tx.us/186/Current-Elections
DE LEON
• Mayor
Terry D. Scott — 52
Jan Grisham — 141
• City Council Place 1
Emma M. Gonzales — 135
Jeremy C. Johnson — 69
• City Council Place 2
Trudy Newton Spears — 145
Phillip Garner — 25
DE LEON ISD
• Trustees (vote for 3)
Brandon Burrow — 141
Terrill Casey — 282
Racheal Wofford — 216
Laramie Callison — 199
Jr. Pacheco — 39
Megan Welch — 126
Jeremy C. Johnson — 30
Cecelia Terrill Boswell — 204
DUBLIN ISD
• Trustees (vote for two)
John Shipman — 234
Pat Leatherwood — 311
Anjelica Salyer — 327
Tara Caldera (write-in) — 62
• Trustee (unexpired term)
Bob Cervetto — 265
Dewayne Kolb — 253
STEPHENVILLE
• Mayor
Brady Pendleton — 814
Doug Svien — 1,001
• City Council Place 6
David Baskett — 870
Dean Parr — 861
• STEPHENVILLE ISD
• Board of Trustees Place 4
Amauri Martinez — 1,266
Luke Sims — 1,509
• Proposition A ($50 million bond for new football/soccer stadium)
For — 1,344
Against — 1,604
• Proposition B ($25 million bond for indoor athletic facility, tennis complex and baseball stands)
For — 1,242
Against — 1,696