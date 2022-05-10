Tarleton commencement exercises honor Spring 2022 graduates

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University will celebrate spring 2022 graduates with commencement ceremonies May 13 and 14 at Memorial Stadium on the Stephenville campus.

Tarleton President James Hurley will preside over three ceremonies, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

Dates and times:

Friday, May 13

• 9 a.m. — College of Health Sciences and Human Services, College of Liberal and Fine Arts

• 4 p.m. — College of Business, College of Science and Technology

Saturday, May 14

• 9 a.m. — College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, College of Education and Human Development

All ceremonies will include both graduate and undergraduate students.

Tickets and entrance

Undergraduate and graduate students are allotted 12 tickets per student. All guests, including children ages 2 and older, must have a ticket to gain entry to the commencement ceremonies. Only students who applied for graduation by the commencement participation deadline will be able to pick up tickets.

On graduation day

All commencement ceremonies are scheduled at Memorial Stadium. Guests should report to Memorial Stadium and graduates to Wisdom Gym for assembly. No guests will be allowed into Wisdom Gym.

Memorial Stadium will be open 1 hour and 15 minutes prior to the ceremony. The ceremony typically lasts 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

Some streets will be barricaded to create safe pedestrian passage or enhance traffic flow. Handicapped parking will be available on the west side of Memorial Stadium. Appropriate permits are required.

Where to enter/seating

Both sides of Memorial Stadium will be open for entry and will be used for guest seating. When one side meets capacity, guests will be directed to the other side. The east side (visitor) is shaded in the morning and the west side (home) is shaded in the afternoon.

No outside food or beverages are allowed. No concessions will be available. Guests will be provided bottled water upon entry.

Expect to manage several sets of stairs throughout the facility and plan to walk a good distance to the seating area. There will be no access to elevators.

Prohibited items

The following are prohibited inside Memorial Stadium during commencement ceremonies: umbrellas, canopies, strollers, laser pointers/laser pens, prohibited weapons, glass containers or cans of any kind, large purses or backpacks, wrapped gifts, noise makers, fireworks, outside food and beverage, use of tobacco products of any kind (including electronic and vapor cigarettes), large signs, signs with glitter, flags, sticks (including selfie sticks), poles and large banners, animals other than service animals, beach balls, helium balloons, the use of skate shoes, and any item or action deemed to threaten public safety.

After the ceremony

Following the ceremony, graduates will be led from Memorial Stadium and will be dismissed onto Rudder Way (on the north side of Wisdom Gym).

Commencement traditions

Tarleton State University is proud of our unique history and continually promotes its traditions. Many of these traditions have a special connection with commencement.

• International flags: Tarleton is committed to being a globally oriented university that welcomes students from a wide range of ethnicities, religions, cultures and life experiences. In celebration of Tarleton's community of international students, we proudly present the flags of their home countries at each commencement ceremony. Currently, they have students from about 30 countries around the world.

• University Mace: The mace is a ceremonial staff traditionally displayed as a symbol of authority. Historically, the use of a mace dates back to the Middle Ages and was carried before or placed near a magistrate or other dignitary as an ensign of authority. The University Mace is borne by the president of the Faculty Senate at the head of all academic processions. Tarleton unveiled a new mace on the inauguration day of its 15th President, Dr. F. Dominic Dottavio. The new University Mace is turned out of walnut and has a headpiece with cast bronze Tarleton seals mounted on four sides. Crowning the headpiece is a three-dimensional, bronze-plated flame of knowledge, which sits above three polished bands of bronze that represent Tarleton's past, present and future.

• Purple Pigs: Graduating members of the TTS/TTP (Purple Poo) will hand the president a purple pig as they cross the stage.

• Turning rings: Turning Rings is an important tradition at Tarleton commencement ceremonies. At the university's official ring ceremony, university officials ask that students wear their ring with the "T" facing in until they graduate. For those graduates who wear a Tarleton class ring, they will be given the opportunity to turn their ring so the "T" faces out during the commencement ceremony so the world will then know the student is a Tarleton grad.

For more information or to watch a live-stream of the proceedings, go to www.tarleton.edu/graduation. For maps of the Stephenville campus, including parking locations, visit www.tarleton.edu/campus.