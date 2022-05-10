Erath County SO seeks help identifying theft suspects

E-T staff report

The Erath County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two theft suspects who stole property from the Morgan Mill Methodist Church at around 2 p.m. on April 26.

The vehicle is a white Chevy 1500 with no front license plate, minor damage on the front and both sides. The vehicle has loud exhaust with red rims and a red toolbox. There is a skull picture on the back window, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone that can help identify these two suspects are encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (254) 965-3338. Callers can remain anonymous.