Emergency management to host meeting for those impacted by Big L fire

Empire-Tribune Staff Report

Erath County Emergency Management will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the Bluff Dale Community Center for all persons that were affected by the Big L Fire.

The meeting is to discuss programs available from the state, the Small Business Administration and the NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Service). They will also discuss distribution of donations made to the Erath County United Way.

"We will also explain some misinformation that has been circulated regarding assistance from FEMA for rebuilding," reads a statement from the emergency management office. "We look forward to meeting with you to assist you in rebuilding from this disaster."

If you have any questions prior to the meeting, call the office at (254) 965-1326.