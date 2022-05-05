Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Swap meet, car show set for May 6-8

The 2022 Swap Meet & Car Show at Chicken House Flea Market is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

The market is located at 8080 Hwy 377, Dublin.

The Swap Meet is May 6, 7 and 8 and the Car Show is May 7 and 8.

The flea market is also open every Saturday and Sunday on the second and fourt weekends of the month.

Cowboy Capital MS Trail Ride set for May 7

The Cowboy Capital MS Trail Ride will be celebrating its 25th ride, which is a fundraiser for Multiple Sclerosis and was the first trail ride in the nation to be sanctioned by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as an official fundraiser.

The ride is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 7 at Blue Stem Ranch,

The donations you raise will go toward research for a cure, as well as vital programs for people with MS and their families in our own community.

Registration for the trail ride is $50 per adult and $30 per child Registration for the 5K is $25 per runner.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the run and walk begin at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Mary Howard at (254) 977-3686 or Diane Tidwell at (254) 592-1895. You can also register in advance online at https://www.ccmstrailride.com/

Skaggs concert rescheduled for May 7

Stephenville Parks and Rec is kicking off its free Concerts in the Park series with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, which has been rescheduled for May 7, at the Birdsong Amphitheater in City Park.

Openers begin at 7 p.m., with the headliners following at 7:30 p.m.

Upcoming Concerts in the Park (opening act listed and then headliner) include:

May 19: Davin James and Asleep at the Wheel

June 2: Scott Kirby and the Old Crow Medicine Show (during Moo-La Fest)

June 3: Scott Kirby and Gary P. Nunn (during Moo-La Fest)

June 4: Scott Kirby and Rodney Crowell (during Moo-La Fest)

June 16: Tejas Brothers

July 4: Courtney Patton, Larry Joe Taylor, Leeroy Parnell

July 14: The Belamy Brothers

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and drinks (the event is BYOB).

Hospital hosting ShredFest 2022

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, 411 N. Belknap St., has scheduled a no-cost 2022 ShredFest for 8 a.m. to noon on May 7. It is open to all employees and the public.

The shred truck will be located in Lot 4 on the west side of the hospital.

Each person may bring up to five boxes or bags of material to be shredded and recycled.

Items that CAN be shredded include: All paper; fasteners ie. paper clips, staples, binder clips; business cards, brochures, banners, pamphlets, fliers.

Please DO NOT BRING: Food or liquids of any type; glass, plastic, aluminum; batteries; wrappers, cans, bottles.

Shredding services at this event meet the most stringent requirements for security and are provided at no cost by Iron Mountain, the professional document destruction firm used by Texas Health.

For the past seven years this event has shredded and recycled more than 304,106 pounds of material saving more than 2,556 trees and 760 cubic yards of landfill space.

Prime Metal hosting job fair

Prime Metal Buildings & Components is having a Job Fair from 8 a.m. to noon on May 7, at 16134 S. US Hwy 377, Dublin.

Employment Opportunities include: Welder; fork Lift Operator; painter; plasma operator; robot operator

Prime is a full-service metal building and metal building component manufacturing company.

They design, engineer, and supply metal buildings and manufacture everything that goes into a metal building including roof panels, trim, wall panels, pulins, rafters,and columns.

For more information, email hr@primebldg.com

Grace Place fundraiser planned

Lion of Texas: A Conversation with Sam Houston is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 7 at the First Baptist Paradigm, 555 W. Washington St.

This event is a fundraiser for Grace Place.

This unique and entertaining event is presented from the perspective not usually experienced — that of Sam Houston himself.

Created in the style of Hal Holbrook's award-winning performance in "Mark Twain Tonight," this one-man show gives the audience and intimate look at the icon who became the hero at San Jacinto and went on to become the first president of the Republic of Texas.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students ages 16 and younger. They can be purchased online at https://www.ticketstripe.com/GracePlace-LionOfTexas or the door the day of the event.

For more information, call Sherry Carroll at (254) 965-4022.

Masonic Lodge hosting blood drive

District 67 Masonic Lodge #267, 244 S. Columbia, is hosting a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 7.

Stretch your legs, roll up your sleeves, and support our medical community’s need!

To minimize wait time and to help with social distancing, you can schedule a donation time on the Carter website at https://www.carterbloodcare.org/

Once on the site, you can search by city, then click on “schedule” to see available times. If you are not able to schedule a time, drop-in donors are also welcome.

For more information, call or text 1 (800) 366-2834.

Shooting center hosting match

Tac Pro Shooting Center, 35100 N. State Highway 108, Mingus, is hosting a Precision 22 Long Rifle Match from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 7.

Entry fee is $60. The 100/200 yard range will be closed for this match.

For more information or to register, call (254) 968-3112.

Farmers Market set for May 7

Stop by the Downtown Plaza for our monthly Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon May 7 in the Downtown Plaza, 200 W. Washington St.

The Stephenville Farmers Market is held the first Saturday of every month May through October.

Buy local plants, fruits, vegetables and homemade items.

All interested vendors please contact Stephenville Main Street by email at jsmith@stephenvilletx.gov or by phone at (254) 552-1222.

Find Stephenville Main Street on Facebook to stay in the loop about future events and activities in Downtown Stephenville.

Cincoville set for May 7 in downtown

Stephenville Main Street and Stephenville Downtown Merchants welcome the public to a fiesta in Downtown Stephenville.

Cincoville is set for noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

There will be food trucks, Farmers Market, margaritas and sangria, a Mariachi Band, shopping and more.

For more information, email JSmith@stephenvilletx.gov

Sports academy hosting baseball tournament

An End of School Madness Baseball Tournament hosted by City Limits Sports Academy is scheduled for May 14-15 at Stephenville City Park.

Games start at 8 a.m. both days and will feature more than 45 teams.

City Limits Sports Academy offers next level technology designed to improve and develop young athletes into elite players. They host their own tournaments to provide quality competition for our in-house teams and provide an opportunity for outside competitors to get a look at what we are about.

City Limits Sports Academy allows the opportunity for youth athletes to develop in our top tier training facility as well as compete in sanctioned tournaments throughout the state of Texas.

For more information on the tournament, visit www.citylimitssportsacademy.com/blank-page-2 or call (254) 968-5222 ext. 7.

Studio 6:14 presents spring recital

Studio 6:14 presents its spring recital, "Don't Touch that Dial" at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Clyde H. Wells Center.

Join us for a tribute to hit TV shows from all decades and times. Organizers are encouraging audience members to dress up as their favorite television show character.

Show 1 is at 10 a.m.; show 2 at 2 p.m.; and show 3 at 5:30 p.m.

If you are attending to watch a particular dancer, please contact their family to see which show they are in.

For ticket information, visit www.studio614.dance

Homelessness Help serving free lunch

Homelessness Help is providing free lunches every second and four Saturday of the month. The next lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Cross Timbers Church of Christ, 1515 W Cedar St.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare and serve meals. Volunteers will need to report to the Cross Timbers Church of Christ by 10 a.m.

The purpose of this program is to provide food to those in need while helping build relationships within the community and work together to bring awareness about the homeless and how to better meet their needs.

Anyone interested in helping with the project is welcome to attend the meetings on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Cross Timbers Church of Christ.

For more information, call (254) 595-3656.

Taylor to be featured at next Pickers & Poets

The next Pickers & Poets Singer-Songwriter Series will feature Larry Joe Taylor.

It is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Chapel on the Bosque/Stephenville Historical Museum, 525 E. Washington St. There is no cover charge.

Snacks and refreshments are provided free of charge with craft beer from the Thirsty Armadillos Brew Club and wine from local wineries.

Donations will be accepted for the Stephenville Historical House Museum.

For more information, contact Dana Adams at (254) 977- 3687.

Ribbon cutting set for Texan Chiropractic

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for new member Texan Chiropractic at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. Texan Chiropractic is located at 260 N. Belknap St.

Texan Chiropractic specializes in whole body rapid recovery from dysfunction, injury, and pain of the spine, joints, muscles, and nerves for athletes and active adults and children.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

Shooting center offers long-range class

Tac Pro Shooting Center is offering a Extreme Long Range Shooting Class from May 20-22. The center is located at 35100 N. State Hwy 108, Mingus.

This three-day class is $699. The class covers all aspects of long-range engagements from 1000-2200 yards if the scope is capable of such.

It will cover, in depth, wind and conditions, the Coriolis Effect or rotation of the earth, long range mathematics and solutions, use of computer ballistics programs, map out trajectories and debunk common myths about long range shooting.

Equipment needed: Magnum calibers suggested, min 250 rounds, spotting scopes and range finders are recommended but not required.

For more information, visit tacproshootingcenter.com or email email@tacproshootingcenter.com

Senior Center hosting cornhole tournament

The Stephenville Senior Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting a cornhole tournament from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 20.

Registration is now open on the center's website and through Facebook.

Format is two-player teams and registration fee is $20 per team.

For more information or to register, visit www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/senior-citizen-center or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleseniorcitizencenter/

Ribbon cutting for Scooter's Coffee set for May 20

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of Scooter's Coffee at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 20. Scooter's Coffee is located at 2137 W. Washington St. (across the street from HEB).

Scooter's Coffee is a fast drive-thru coffeehouse that offers specialty coffee, baked-from-scratch pastries, blenders, smoothies, teas, and more!

Enjoy 1/2 off any drink all day when you pay or scan with the Scooter's Coffee mobile app. Collect Smiles, earn free drinks. Limit one visit per customer. Valid at your friendly Stephenville Scooter's on May 20.

For more information, contact Dana Nuzum at dana@11twentythree.com.