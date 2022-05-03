Tarleton's Lambda Chi Alpha recognized for hazing prevention

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University this week dedicated a park bench outside the Barry B. Thompson Student Center to honor the Phi-Rho Zeta chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity for its members’ work to prevent hazing.

Tarleton’s Division of Student Affairs, led by the Dean of Students Administrative Office, recently concluded an anti-hazing campaign, Texans Voice Up, to survey the entire student body as part of a partnership with the Hazing Prevention Consortium. Lambda Chi Alpha was recognized for its members’ strong participation and for providing substantive survey input.

Survey coordinator Margaret Tippie, a graduate assistant with the Dean of Students, said Lambda Chi Alpha achieved 85 percent participation in Texans Voice Up. Seventy-five registered student organizations participated in the anonymous survey conducted in February; nearly 1,200 students provided feedback.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed connecting and working with student organizations across campus that want to participate in hazing prevention, education and our partnership with the Hazing Prevention Consortium,” Tippie said. “The future is bright here at Tarleton when you have student leaders who truly want to create positive change.”

The Hazing Prevention Consortium is a multi-year research-to-practice initiative that supports colleges and universities in campus-wide hazing prevention. HPC partners nationwide are working with StopHazing’s team of research and prevention experts over three years to assess the campus climate for hazing and build capacity for developing, implementing and evaluating data-informed hazing prevention strategies.

StopHazing is dedicated to disrupting ways that normalize power abuse. It promotes safe and inclusive environments through research, resource sharing and data-driven strategies that shape positive group climates.

The Phi-Rho Zeta chapter, chartered in 1986, was the university’s first Greek-letter fraternity and has initiated nearly 700 initiated members. Lambda Chi Alpha is one of the largest men’s fraternities in North America with more than 275,000 members and 200 chapters. It was the first fraternity to eliminate pledging in the early 1970s and remains a leader in the fight against hazing, alcohol abuse, drugs and other challenges facing today’s college student.