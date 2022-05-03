Stephenville FFA wraps up judging season

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Tarleton State University hosted the state CDE competition last week.

Following are the results for Stephenville High School FFA:

• Dairy Judging: Reserve State Champions; Hannah Holden, State Champion Individual; Makayla Osinga, 5th High Individual; Cesar Gonzalez; and Kaleb Osinga

• Environment/Natural Resources: 8th High Team; Harley Burns, Samantha Willoughby, Caty Reagan and Zack Villarreal.

• Homesite: John Ogle, Trevor Brown, Logan Lewallen and JD Taylor

• Land Evaluation: Brayden Edrington, Kash Stone, Larry Rauscher and Jose E. Briseno Zermeno

Sam Houston State CDE

Sam Houston State CDE competition is a wrap. Results are:

• Ag Sales: 11th place; Gracie Browne, Haley Frisina, Kinli Newman (3rd high individual) and Presley Koho

• Farm Business Management: 5th place; Peyton Vanden Berge; Tyler Tucker, Shayla Mader and Hadley Herbst

• Floriculture: Meg Mcgregor, Cameron Mayo, Charleigh Feuerbacher and Lexi Nelms

Texas A&M judging

Texas A & M hosted livestock, meats and poultry judging.

• Poultry: 10th High Team; Victoria Tobias, Daisy Leija, Ariana Soto and Berenice Avalos

• Meats: 13th High Team; Shayla Mader, Joseph Gray, Kirsten Cline and Mayte Perez

• Livestock: Brayson Burch, Henley Ballinger, Reagan Bragg and Addie Ketchum