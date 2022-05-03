Stephenville FFA wraps up judging season
Tarleton State University hosted the state CDE competition last week.
Following are the results for Stephenville High School FFA:
• Dairy Judging: Reserve State Champions; Hannah Holden, State Champion Individual; Makayla Osinga, 5th High Individual; Cesar Gonzalez; and Kaleb Osinga
• Environment/Natural Resources: 8th High Team; Harley Burns, Samantha Willoughby, Caty Reagan and Zack Villarreal.
• Homesite: John Ogle, Trevor Brown, Logan Lewallen and JD Taylor
• Land Evaluation: Brayden Edrington, Kash Stone, Larry Rauscher and Jose E. Briseno Zermeno
Sam Houston State CDE
Sam Houston State CDE competition is a wrap. Results are:
• Ag Sales: 11th place; Gracie Browne, Haley Frisina, Kinli Newman (3rd high individual) and Presley Koho
• Farm Business Management: 5th place; Peyton Vanden Berge; Tyler Tucker, Shayla Mader and Hadley Herbst
• Floriculture: Meg Mcgregor, Cameron Mayo, Charleigh Feuerbacher and Lexi Nelms
Texas A&M judging
Texas A & M hosted livestock, meats and poultry judging.
• Poultry: 10th High Team; Victoria Tobias, Daisy Leija, Ariana Soto and Berenice Avalos
• Meats: 13th High Team; Shayla Mader, Joseph Gray, Kirsten Cline and Mayte Perez
• Livestock: Brayson Burch, Henley Ballinger, Reagan Bragg and Addie Ketchum