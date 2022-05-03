Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

SMA hosting National Day of Prayer 2022

The Stephenville Minster's Alliance is hosting National Day of Prayer 2022 for 12 hours on Thursday, May 5.

Each hour, the community will be invited to a special location to pray for specific segments of the county. We will end our observance of the National Day of Prayer, at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with a concluding hour of praise and prayer. The community is welcome to participate at all locations.

• 7 a.m.: Courthouse- Kickoff prayer

• 8 a.m.: Tarleton Bandstand on North McIlhaney Street (park at student unions)

• 9a.m.: County Maintenance Bldg.- 830 East Road

• 10 a.m.: Hospital, outside of entrance on North Belknap Street

• 11 a.m.: Police Station, at flagpole

• Noon: Recreation Hall Gym

• 1 p.m.: Courthouse Annex Courtroom, Graham Street entrance

• 2 p.m.: Bond Auditorium, across from high school

• 3 p.m.: Texas Bank Meeting Room, Wolfe Nursery Road

• 4 p.m.: Jimmy D. Chew Fire Station, North Loop

• 5 p.m.: City Council Chambers, across from downtown plaza on Washington Street

• 6 p.m.: First United Methodist, Worship, Praise and concluding Prayers

Senior Center hosts monthly Book Club meeting

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center has lots of fun upcoming books as part of its Book Club.

The Book Club meets each first Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 164 E. College St., to discuss the book.

Upcoming books include:

• May 5: "The Spiral Shell" by Sandell Morse

• June 2: "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

• July 7: "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles

For more information contact the center at (254)918-1288.

Alzheimer's forum set for Thursday

Alzheimer's Community Forum - Erath County is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at United Cooperative Services, 1200 Glen Rose Road.

Connect with Erath County residents and leaders to:

• Hear a brief overview on Alzheimer's, dementia and memory loss impact people in your community

• Learn about local resources to support those affected

• Share your ideas about how to help more people in Erath County

A light meal will be provided. RSVP is required.

RSVP to Melissa Griffin, LMSW at (817) 500-9823 or megriffin@alz.org

This program is hosted by the Alzhemer's Association, the Rural Communication Institute at Tarleton, Texas Health Resources - Stephenville and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension of Erath County.

Business marks 65 years

Join the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce in celebrating the 65th anniversary of Brooks Real Estate with a Chamber MIX and Ribbon Cutting from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

Brooks Real Estate, 2915 W. Washington St., is a full-service company that specializes in farms & ranch, residential and commercial real estate. The Brooks team also offers property management services.

Enjoy Cinco de Mayo inspired food and refreshments — tacos, chips & salsa and margaritas. There will also be some very nice surprise giveaways.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (254) 965-5313

Cross Timbers Got Talent set for May 6

Cross Timbers Got Talent is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the Cowboy Church of Erath County.

The talent show is a fundraiser benefitting Restoration Place, a shelter for women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

Food trucks will be available at 5:30 and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at www.restorationadvocates.org/got-talent or they will also be available at the door.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, call (469) 939-9987.

Swap meet, car show set for May 6

The 2022 Swap Meet & Car Show at Chicken House Flea Market is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

The market is located at 8080 Hwy 377, Dublin.

The Swap Meet is May 6, 7 and 8 and the Car Show is May 7 and 8.

The flea market is also open every Saturday and Sunday on the second and fourt weekends of the month.

Optimist Club Auction set for May 6

The Stephenville Optimist Club Auction is coming up on May 6. They are going gold and celebrating their 50th Annual Auction at Hardway Ranch, 20194 N. US Highway 377, Bluff Dale.

This event is free to the public. Social hour and live music with Sam & Pearl starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by heavy hors d'oeuvres at 6 p.m., welcome announcements at 7 p.m. and the live auction begins at 8:30 p.m.

Raffle tickets are on sale for $50 each or three for $100. Purchase Raffle tickets for your chance to win:

• Henry Classic .22 Lever Action Rifle; .22 ammo included

• Heritage .22 Revolver w/.22 Mag cylinder; .22 ammo included

• Savage Axis XP 243 Win Rifle

• Glock G43 Gen 3 9mm

• $500 Gift certificate to Pigeon Road Sporting Goods

Get your tickets from any Stephenville Optimist Club member or purchase them online at https://one.bidpal.net/optimistgoesgold/browse/fixedPrice(details:item/2)

You do not need to be present to win.

For more information, follow them online at www.facebook.com/StephenvilleOptimistClub

Cowboy Capital MS Trail Ride set for May 7

The Cowboy Capital MS Trail Ride will be celebrating its 25th ride, which is a fundraiser for Multiple Sclerosis and was the first trail ride in the nation to be sanctioned by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as an official fundraiser.

The ride is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 7 at Blue Stem Ranch,

The donations you raise will go toward research for a cure, as well as vital programs for people with MS and their families in our own community.

Registration for the trail ride is $50 per adult and $30 per child Registration for the 5K is $25 per runner.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the run and walk begin at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Mary Howard at (254) 977-3686 or Diane Tidwell at (254) 592-1895. You can also register in advance online at https://www.ccmstrailride.com/

Skaggs concert rescheduled for May 7

Stephenville Parks and Rec is kicking off its free Concerts in the Park series with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, which has been rescheduled for May 7, at the Birdsong Amphitheater in City Park.

Openers begin at 7 p.m., with the headliners following at 7:30 p.m.

Upcoming Concerts in the Park (opening act listed and then headliner) include:

May 19: Davin James and Asleep at the Wheel

June 2: Scott Kirby and the Old Crow Medicine Show (during Moo-La Fest)

June 3: Scott Kirby and Gary P. Nunn (during Moo-La Fest)

June 4: Scott Kirby and Rodney Crowell (during Moo-La Fest)

June 16: Tejas Brothers

July 4: Courtney Patton, Larry Joe Taylor, Leeroy Parnell

July 14: The Belamy Brothers

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and drinks (the event is BYOB).

Hospital hosting ShredFest 2022

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, 411 N. Belknap St., has scheduled a no-cost 2022 ShredFest for 8 a.m. to noon on May 7. It is open to all employees and the public.

The shred truck will be located in Lot 4 on the west side of the hospital.

Each person may bring up to five boxes or bags of material to be shredded and recycled.

Items that CAN be shredded include: All paper; fasteners ie. paper clips, staples, binder clips; business cards, brochures, banners, pamphlets, fliers.

Please DO NOT BRING: Food or liquids of any type; glass, plastic, aluminum; batteries; wrappers, cans, bottles.

Shredding services at this event meet the most stringent requirements for security and are provided at no cost by Iron Mountain, the professional document destruction firm used by Texas Health.

For the past seven years this event has shredded and recycled more than 304,106 pounds of material saving more than 2,556 trees and 760 cubic yards of landfill space.

Prime Metal hosting job fair

Prime Metal Buildings & Components is having a Job Fair from 8 a.m. to noon on May 7, at 16134 S. US Hwy 377, Dublin.

Employment Opportunities include: Welder; fork Lift Operator; painter; plasma operator; robot operator

Prime is a full-service metal building and metal building component manufacturing company.

They design, engineer, and supply metal buildings and manufacture everything that goes into a metal building including roof panels, trim, wall panels, pulins, rafters,and columns.

For more information, email hr@primebldg.com

Grace Place fundraiser planned

Lion of Texas: A Conversation with Sam Houston is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 7 at the First Baptist Paradigm, 555 W. Washington St.

This event is a fundraiser for Grace Place.

This unique and entertaining event is presented from the perspective not usually experienced — that of Sam Houston himself.

Created in the style of Hal Holbrook's award-winning performance in "Mark Twain Tonight," this one-man show gives the audience and intimate look at the icon who became the hero at San Jacinto and went on to become the first president of the Republic of Texas.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students ages 16 and younger. They can be purchased online at https://www.ticketstripe.com/GracePlace-LionOfTexas or the door the day of the event.

For more information, call Sherry Carroll at (254) 965-4022.

Masonic Lodge hosting blood drive

District 67 Masonic Lodge #267, 244 S. Columbia, is hosting a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 7.

Stretch your legs, roll up your sleeves, and support our medical community’s need!

To minimize wait time and to help with social distancing, you can schedule a donation time on the Carter website at https://www.carterbloodcare.org/

Once on the site, you can search by city, then click on “schedule” to see available times. If you are not able to schedule a time, drop-in donors are also welcome.

For more information, call or text 1 (800) 366-2834.

Shooting center hosting match

Tac Pro Shooting Center, 35100 N. State Highway 108, Mingus, is hosting a Precision 22 Long Rifle Match from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 7.

Entry fee is $60. The 100/200 yard range will be closed for this match.

For more information or to register, call (254) 968-3112.

Farmers Market set for May 7

Stop by the Downtown Plaza for our monthly Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon May 7 in the Downtown Plaza, 200 W. Washington St.

The Stephenville Farmers Market is held the first Saturday of every month May through October.

Buy local plants, fruits, vegetables and homemade items.

All interested vendors please contact Stephenville Main Street by email at jsmith@stephenvilletx.gov or by phone at (254) 552-1222.

Find Stephenville Main Street on Facebook to stay in the loop about future events and activities in Downtown Stephenville.

Cincoville set for May 7 in downtown

Stephenville Main Street and Stephenville Downtown Merchants welcome the public to a fiesta in Downtown Stephenville.

Cincoville is set for noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

There will be food trucks, Farmers Market, margaritas and sangria, a Mariachi Band, shopping and more.

For more information, email JSmith@stephenvilletx.gov

Sports academy hosting baseball tournament

An End of School Madness Baseball Tournament hosted by City Limits Sports Academy is scheduled for May 14-15 at Stephenville City Park.

Games start at 8 a.m. both days and will feature more than 45 teams.

City Limits Sports Academy offers next level technology designed to improve and develop young athletes into elite players. They host their own tournaments to provide quality competition for our in-house teams and provide an opportunity for outside competitors to get a look at what we are about.

City Limits Sports Academy allows the opportunity for youth athletes to develop in our top tier training facility as well as compete in sanctioned tournaments throughout the state of Texas.

For more information on the tournament, visit www.citylimitssportsacademy.com/blank-page-2 or call (254) 968-5222 ext. 7.

Studio 6:14 presents spring recital

Studio 6:14 presents its spring recital, "Don't Touch that Dial" at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Clyde H. Wells Center.

Join us for a tribute to hit TV shows from all decades and times. Organizers are encouraging audience members to dress up as their favorite television show character.

Show 1 is at 10 a.m.; show 2 at 2 p.m.; and show 3 at 5:30 p.m.

If you are attending to watch a particular dancer, please contact their family to see which show they are in.

For ticket information, visit www.studio614.dance

Homelessness Help serving free lunch

Homelessness Help is providing free lunches every second and four Saturday of the month. The next lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Cross Timbers Church of Christ, 1515 W Cedar St.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare and serve meals. Volunteers will need to report to the Cross Timbers Church of Christ by 10 a.m.

The purpose of this program is to provide food to those in need while helping build relationships within the community and work together to bring awareness about the homeless and how to better meet their needs.

Anyone interested in helping with the project is welcome to attend the meetings on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Cross Timbers Church of Christ.

For more information, call (254) 595-3656.