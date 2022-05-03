Cross Timbers Got Talent to benefit Restoration Advocates

Empire-Tribune Staff

Restoration Advocates is hosting the Cross Timbers Got Talent fundraiser and talent show at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cowboy Church of Erath County, 4945 U.S 67, Stephenville.

Restoration Advocates is an organization with a mission "for every woman in an unsafe home to have the confidence, as well as the resources, to independently support herself and her children."

To help accomplish that, they have established a safe haven in Erath County called Restoration Place, where survivors of family violence can live in safety as they restore their lives to health and happiness.

The talent show is the organization's first fundraising event to benefit Restoration Place and will showcase 10 acts.

Those acts include:

Mila Saldivar and Noah Hansen are one dynamic duo. Both are juniors at Stephenville High School.

Saldivar is active in volleyball, tennis, varsity theater and varsity choir. She earned two gold medals for her solo and with her ensemble at last year's State UIL Solo and Ensemble competition.

Hansen is active in varsity track, varsity cross country and tennis. He is a songwriter and stays very involved at Cornerstone Assembly of God.

Gina, Vickie, Brenda, Julia and Elaine are members of the Dublin Dancin’ Line.

The Fab Five — along with the other members of the line dance group — dance at many events in the area, most recently the Dublin St Patrick’s Day Celebration.

These ladies love and live for line dancing and will hit the stage at Cross Timbers Got Talent.

After studying piano during his elementary school years, Arnold Ramming played percussion instruments in junior and senior high school. His mother helped him learn to play the organ, which he then played for church services while earning a degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M.

In 2014, after completing a 35-year engineering career, Arnold accepted the position of music director at Faith Lutheran Church in Stephenville.

Arnold's song for the talent shown, "Ukrainian Bell Carol", was selected in support of all Ukrainians. He dedicates this performance to the local Perevertailenko family, whose youngest members are students at Faith School. The kids' grandparents are Ukrainians currently in the U.S. on a restricted visa.

The Rhythm Squad is a first-year hip-hop competition team that includes Derby Kukla (13), Malik Hill (14), Landry Allen (10) and Emmerson Haschke (9).

They are directed by Alexis Howard at Studio 6:14. Despite being a brand-new team, The Rhythm Squad competed in several dance competitions in 2022 and their success led them to receive a bid for Encore Dance Competition National Finals, and a bid for Kids Artistic Review National Finals, which they will attend in July at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

At the Cross Timbers Got Talent event, you will get to enjoy their award-winning competition number, "2 Legit 2 Quit", choreographed by Howard.

Alexis Yankie has been playing guitar for only six months but has the talent, voice and stage presence of someone playing for decades. (Think: Alanis Morissette meets Jewel.)

Nine-year-old Emmerson Haschke has been dancing for four years at Studio 6:14 and this is her second season as a competitive dancer.

Haschke has performed her award-winning number "Dream" (choreographed by Tara Frailey) in cities all over DFW and will have the opportunity to compete this number at Kids Artistic Review National Finals in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, later this year.

She loves to dance and loves to pour everything she’s got into being the best she can be. She works hard both in dance and academically and aspires to dance through college and have a professional dance career one day.

Brycen Kiker grew up in Big Spring and moved to Stephenville in the fall of 2018.

"God has blessed me in so many ways throughout my life and I hope I can pay that forward through this talent show by spreading the word of the Lord through music,” Kiker said. “Having this opportunity to compete is a blessing that I will never forget!”

For more than 88 years, the Stephenville Music Club has presented music programs and scholarships in the area. Club members Elaine Smith, Kelijon Nance and Vicki Keith will perform in three-part harmony with club member Marion Cole on piano.

Tiffany McLeod grew up in a musical family, and even though they ranch rodeoed and showed livestock and lived in the country, she always felt the tug of the arts in her free time.

McLeod's currently in her 10th year of teaching fine arts and is the theater arts director at Mineral Wells ISD.

She might be the only theater teacher in existence who shows up to work in Wranglers and cowboy boots. Her western heritage is and always will be a huge part of who she is.

McLeod said she “believes God put me in the classroom to love and encourage each and every student who walks through my door to reach their full potential, regardless of the path they choose."

Macie Boone (a.k.a. “Spacie Macie”) will be performing a special “flow art” routine with a flow prop called a levitation wand — similar to a baton that floats. Her performance promises to be "meditative, groovy and inspiring".

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three contestants in the event with the first-place winner receiving $1,000; second place, $500; and third place, $250.

Winners will be decided by a panel of judges and contestants are under no obligation to raise money for the event.

Individual tickets for the fundraiser and talent show are $20 at the door.

Food trucks will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.restorationadvocates.org or call (469) 939-9987.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence in need of help, visit www.restorationadvocates.org, call (254) 595-6413 or email contact@restorationadvocates.org