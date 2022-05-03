Council and school board races, bond election to be decided Saturday

Empire-Tribune Staff

Erath County voters will head to the polls Saturday to cast their votes in city council and school board races, as well as state constitution and school district bond elections.

The election includes city of Stephenville mayoral and council seats, SISD Board of Trustees, the SISD Bond Election and second session constitutional amendments.

Voters in DeLeon ISD and Dublin ISD will also decide from among school board candidates.

City of Stephenville

Candidates for the city of Stephenville election include incumbent Mayor Doug Svien, who is being challenged by current Place 4 city councilman Brady Pendleton. Place 2 incumbent Justin Haschke is running unopposed as are Place 4 candidate Robert "Bob" Newby, who is running to fill Pendleton's current seat, and Mark McClinton in Place 8, who is running to fill the seat of Brandon Huckabee, who was recently elected Erath County judge.

Competing for Place 6 will be David Baskett and Dean Parr. They will vie for the seat vacated by Alan Nix, who chose not to run for re-election. All city positions up for election are for full, two-year terms.

Stephenville ISD board, bond election

For the Stephenville ISD board, Amauri Martinez and Luke Sims will vie for Place 4, which according to the SISD website, is currently vacant. Running for Place 5 is Matt Miller. That seat on the board is currently held by Dr. Ed Dittfurth. Both of these positions are for a three-year term.

In addition, residents of the Stephenville ISD will be asked to cast a ballot on two propositions.

According to the district, in accordance with state law, these project types must be presented to voters in separate propositions on the ballot. Voters have an opportunity to vote for or against both propositions.

• Proposition A: New District Football/Soccer Stadium - $50 million

• New District Football/Soccer Stadium

• Football and soccer competition turf field

• Seating for 8,000 (approximately 5,500 home side with some chair back, and 2,500 visitor)

• Press box, lighting, scoreboard, and AV equipment

• Home and visitor locker rooms/halftime facilities

• Home and visitor restrooms and concessions

• Parking

• To be constructed on land already owned by the district at the corner of Frey Street and Wolfe Nursery Road

• Suitable for hosting playoff games, tournament play, band, dance, ROTC competitions

• Support school and community events and activities

• Proposition B: New Multi-Purpose Indoor Facility, Tennis Complex and Baseball Stands and Press Box - $25 million

• New Multi-Purpose Indoor Facility

• To be located at SHS

• Includes indoor turf field and drop-down nets for baseball/softball practice

• To be scheduled by student programs on a regular basis and as a safe alternative during inclement weather

• To serve as additional practice and rehearsal space for student programs, including:

• Football

• Track

• Baseball/Softball

• Soccer

• Band

• Dance

• Cheer

• Summer Strength and Conditioning Programs

• New Tennis Complex

• To be located at SHS and serve growing tennis program

• Currently do not have tennis courts and use the city's courts requiring transportation across town and limiting access for student athletes

• Includes eight courts, bleachers, lighting and fencing with windscreen

• Will allow for hosting of tournaments

• Baseball Stadium Improvements

• New stands and press box at existing SHS baseball stadium

In regard to Proposition A, SHS does not have its own stadium and has an agreement in place for use of Tarleton Memorial Stadium for varsity football games. The contract between SISD and Tarleton State University expires on July 31, 2025.

Dublin ISD Board of Trustees

Voters who reside within the Dublin ISD will be selecting two candidates to serve on the board of trustees.

For a full, three-year term, candidates are John Shipman, Pat Leatherwood and Anjelica Salyer.

For an unexpired two-year term, candidates are Bob Cervetto and Dewayne Kolb.

For more information, visit Dublin ISD online at www.dublinisd.us

Constitutional amendments

Texas voters will also be casting a ballot on two additional constitutional amendments proposed by lawmakers during special sessions. They include:

• Proposition 1 SJR 2 (87th Legislature, 2nd Special Session) proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of property taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled in order to reflect any statutory reduction in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the person’s homestead from the preceding tax year.

• Proposition 2 SJR 2 (87th Legislature, 3rd Special Session) proposes a constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from property taxes for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Voting times, locations

On Saturday, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting locations include:

• Erath County Courthouse, 100 W. Washington St., Stephenville

• Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 1229 N. U.S. Hwy. 281, Stephenville

• Texas Bank, 988 Wolfe Nursery Road, Stephenville

• Patrick Street Church of Christ, 630 N. Patrick St., Dublin

Erath County voters can vote at any one of the listed locations on Election Day, regardless of where they live in Erath County.

To be eligible to vote in the city and school elections, individuals must be a registered voter living within the designated boundaries of the school district or municipality.

More information on the election can be found at Erath County elections website www.co.erath.tx.us/186/Current-Elections