Bluff Dale native presents project at Midway University symposium

Special to the Empire-Tribune

MIDWAY, Kentucky — On Friday, April 29, Midway University students, faculty, and staff gathered to see students present their senior capstone projects.

Among them was Jacob Kocis of Bluff Dale.

The Midway Research Symposium showcases senior students' capstone projects. Students work independently or on faculty-led projects to demonstrate the rigors of science. The capstone experience characterizes an intensive, scholarly final document, related to the major field of study.

At the symposium, students discussed the projects through oral presentations or poster sessions, which allowed them to highlight their final accomplishments as a Midway student.

Midway University is a private, co-educational institution located in Woodford County and part of the greater Lexington, Kentucky area. Founded in 1847, Midway University's total enrollment (including traditional and online undergraduate, graduate, and dual credit students) is more than 1,800 from across Kentucky, the U.S., and several countries.

Undergraduate students can select from more than 20 career-focused majors. The University has 28 athletic teams including two equestrian teams.