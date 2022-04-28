Tarleton to guarantee admission, scholarships to West ISD seniors

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Beginning with the high school graduating class of 2022, Tarleton State University will provide annual scholarships and guarantee admission to West High School seniors who graduate in the top 25 percent of their class.

The West Independent School District and Tarleton leaders finalized the agreement with a memorandum signed April 14.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top 25 percent of their class and application fees for students who qualify. The university will offer scholarships of at least $1,000 each year to West’s top graduates.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide a high-quality experience to students in our region,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “Our reputation for student focus and big-effect undergraduate research is growing. With that comes our ability to attract high school seniors who will become game changers.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with school districts in the region.

“For more than a hundred years, both Tarleton State University and the West ISD have shown an unwavering commitment to education, innovation, service and community,” said WISD Superintendent David Truitt. “This new partnership will have a huge impact on our current and future graduates. Tarleton State University is a world-class institution, and I am so grateful President Hurley and his staff recognize the greatness in our students.

“Traditionally, West High School has sent a number of graduates to Tarleton, but I know this number will only increase as both institutions work together to help ensure our students seek out and embrace their dreams as they continue their journey from West Trojans to Tarleton State Texans.”

The President’s Guaranteed Scholarship Program assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on the President’s Guaranteed Scholarship Program, go to www.tarleton.edu/Guaranteed Scholarship. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.