4-H Shooting Sports Club members compete
Erath County 4-H Shooting Sports Club recently took part in an Extravaganza.
Following are the results:
Juniors
• Junior Prone Smallbore Rifle: Zachary Burleson 1st; Kelton Mayfield 2nd; Harley Spoon 3rd
• Sporter 3 Position Air Rifle: Harley Spoon 1st; Kelton Mayfield 2nd
• Compound Basic Archery: Sydney Damewood 3rd
• Compound 3D archery: Sydney Damewood 9th
• Skeet: Jagger Raymond 1st
• Sporting Clays: Jagger Raymond 1st
• Hunting Melody: Harley Spoon 3rd
Intermediate
• Sporter 3-Position Air Rifle: Margaret Horton 1st; Christopher Spoon 2nd
• Compound 3D Archery: Christopher Spoon 5th
• Precision Air Rifle: Margaret Horton 1st
• Skeet: Jonah Conoly 4th; Hayden Harris 5th; Eric Landeros 9th
• Sporting Clays: Jonah Conoly 6th; Hayden Harris 7th; Eric Landeros 8th
• Hunting Melody: Christopher Spoon 3rd
Senior
• Light rifle: Marshall Daniel 4th; Bryce Bentley 10th
• Skeet: Elijah Neal 2nd; Titus DeLisle 3rd
• Sporting clays: Elijah Neal 1st; Titus DeLisle 8th
• Sporter Air Rifle: Cody Feltner 1st
• Precision Air rifle: Kaitlynn Branning 1st
• 3 position Smallbore rifle: Kaitlynn Branning 1st; Marshall Daniel 2nd; Cody Feltner 3rd; Bryce Bentley 4th