4-H Shooting Sports Club members compete

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Erath County 4-H Shooting Sports Club recently took part in an Extravaganza.

Following are the results:

Juniors

• Junior Prone Smallbore Rifle: Zachary Burleson 1st; Kelton Mayfield 2nd; Harley Spoon 3rd

• Sporter 3 Position Air Rifle: Harley Spoon 1st; Kelton Mayfield 2nd

• Compound Basic Archery: Sydney Damewood 3rd

• Compound 3D archery: Sydney Damewood 9th

• Skeet: Jagger Raymond 1st

• Sporting Clays: Jagger Raymond 1st

• Hunting Melody: Harley Spoon 3rd

Intermediate

• Sporter 3-Position Air Rifle: Margaret Horton 1st; Christopher Spoon 2nd

• Compound 3D Archery: Christopher Spoon 5th

• Precision Air Rifle: Margaret Horton 1st

• Skeet: Jonah Conoly 4th; Hayden Harris 5th; Eric Landeros 9th

• Sporting Clays: Jonah Conoly 6th; Hayden Harris 7th; Eric Landeros 8th

• Hunting Melody: Christopher Spoon 3rd

Senior

• Light rifle: Marshall Daniel 4th; Bryce Bentley 10th

• Skeet: Elijah Neal 2nd; Titus DeLisle 3rd

• Sporting clays: Elijah Neal 1st; Titus DeLisle 8th

• Sporter Air Rifle: Cody Feltner 1st

• Precision Air rifle: Kaitlynn Branning 1st

• 3 position Smallbore rifle: Kaitlynn Branning 1st; Marshall Daniel 2nd; Cody Feltner 3rd; Bryce Bentley 4th