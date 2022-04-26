Tarleton's Gordon Center hosts History Happy Hour

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — History buffs and movie fans are invited to Tarleton State University’s W.K. Gordon Center at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, to enjoy a beer and chat about the history of Thurber and the current exhibition, “The Face of Cinema: Evolution of Movie Posters.”

Tickets for History Happy Hour are $10 each, and the empty glasses go home with you.

Advance purchase of tickets is required by visiting tarletonstate.us/happyhourtickets.

Beer featured at the event will be from Cisco’s Red Gap Brewing.

The exhibition runs through August and displays more than 100 posters spanning 120 years that show the powerful visual role this medium has had in promoting the motion picture industry.

The work of three well-known poster designers showcases the artistic talents of Saul Bass, William Gold and Drew Struzan. Other areas of the exhibit include Colors and Trends, Iconic Images, Remakes, Kids in Old Hollywood, and theaters displaying posters and banners in photos from the early 20th century.

The W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center’s main gallery tells the story of Thurber, Texas, a company owned coal mining and brick making town, owned and operated by the Texas & Pacific Coal and Oil Co. The center is at 65258 Interstate 20, Exit 36, in Mingus and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

More information is available at 254-968-1886, gordoncenter@tarleton.edu or tarleton.edu/gordoncenter/#upcomingevents.