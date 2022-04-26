Tarleton's Giving Day tops $238k for university programs

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University raised $238,453.08 from 345 donors on its sixth annual Giving Day, April 12, in support of its mission to boost research, student learning and scholarships.

Giving Day at Tarleton continues to gain traction among alumni and friends. The partnership with hundreds of individuals, foundations and corporations has united Texans to support causes that enhance regional quality of life.

“One of the best parts about Tarleton Giving Day is that every gift, no matter the size, has the power to make an impact on our students, our university and our community,” said Shad Hanselman, Assistant Vice President for Engagement and Advancement Services. “Tarleton is truly blessed with so many loyal supporters.”

Since the 24-hour online fundraising challenge started, university alumni, faculty, staff and friends have given almost $1.8 million to Tarleton colleges, programs, scholarships and activities.