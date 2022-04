Stephenville community news in brief

CTFAC hosting jewelry class

Join Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council for a relaxing evening as they learn how to create unique artisan jewelry using leather, and a simple beading technique with instructor Brie Shernisky.

The "Paint the Town" Functional Jewelry Class hosted by CTFAC is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council, 148 W. College St.

Discover the possibility of diffusing essential oils on your jewelry as well with special guest Courtney Monk.

There are 10 openings available. Call (254) 965-6190 to reserve a spot.

Light refreshments provided.

Pharmacy hosting prescription medicine take back

River North Pharmacy, 150 River North Blvd., is hosting National Prescription Take Back Day from 3-5 p.m. Thursday.

Clean out your cabinets and join EC3 and Community Partners in keeping the community safe.

There will be free T-shirts, free medication disposal, free information and a chance to win a $100 gift card.

For more information, contact the STAR Council on Substance Abuse at (254) 965-5515.

Rodeo team hosting Tarleton Stampede

The Tarleton State University Rodeo Team is hosting the Tarleton Stampede Rodeo at Lone Star Arena, 4696 N. US Highway 377, from Thursday through Saturday.

Nightly performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.

General admission is $10, but free for Tarleton students, Tarleton faculty staff with Tarleton ID and for children younger than 12.

SHS theater presents '101 Dalmations Kids'

Stephenville High School theater will present "101 Dalmations Kids" at 6 p.m. Friday at the Stephenville High School gym.

Tickets are $3 and may be purchased at the door or online in advance at shstheatre.ludus.com/index.php

Garage sale benefits Morning Star Ranch

Join Morning Star Ranch, a faith-based riding center for children, for a Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, April 28 and 29.

There will be three storage units full of items for sale including: clothing, shoes/boots, home décor, furniture, kitchen items, books, toys, puzzles, and more.

The units are located at Riata Storage Unit, 137 Private Road 1111 (Just off Hyw 67, 3/10ths of a mile past United Cooperative/Hard 8 BBQ intersection).

The event will raise money for Morning Star Ranch: Building STABLE Dreams.

Morning Star Ranch builds stable dreams through equine facilitated learning. Children gain valuable life skills through ranch life, nature hikes, campfires, animal care and feeding, riding, maintaining equipment and more.

For more information, call (254) 592-1653.

Global Youth Initiative set for Saturday

The Global Youth Initiative - Erath County (John Maxwell Team) is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Tarleton Planetarium 1525 W. Vanderbilt St., Stephenville.

During John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative, certified members of the team host events in communities all over the world. The goal this spring is to reach 500,000 kids.

Youth who attend will be equipped, inspired, and empowered to have a positive self-image, respect themselves and others, be a positive influence, and fail forward toward success.

Admission is free. For more information, call JJ Conway at (254) 242-3999.

Big Red Barn hosting wedding expo

Join us for A Day at the Derby Wedding Expo at the Big Red Barn Wedding & Event Venue, 3159 N. US Highway 67, hosted by V6 Ranch Weddings & Events. The event is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

Numerous wedding vendors from all over Erath and surrounding counties will be on hand.

There will be giveaways throughout the day for all attendees.

Bring your bridal party for an afternoon of fun, checking off to do list, and prizes!

Tickets are $10 per person.

For more information, call Megan Lutrick at (979) 900-8223 or Jacqui Quirl at (254) 964-8079.

Healthy cooking class set for Monday

Cooking Well for a Healthy Blood Pressure is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St.

This cooking school is designed to help those concerned about blood pressure and anyone who prepares meals for them.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Senior Center hosting monthly dance

Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting its monthly country and western dance at 7 p.m. on May 3.

Dust off those dancing shoes and come boot scoot with us. Music is provided by Cowboy Country Productions and sponsored by Andy's Tires.

The dance is held the first Tuesday of each month.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Senior Center hosts monthly Book Club meeting

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center has lots of fun upcoming books as part of its Book Club.

The Book Club meets each first Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 164 E. College St., to discuss the book.

Upcoming books include:

• May 5: "The Spiral Shell" by Sandell Morse

• June 2: "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

• July 7: "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles

For more information contact the center at (254)918-1288.

Alzheimer's forum set for May 5

Alzheimer's Community Forum - Erath County is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at United Cooperative Services, 1200 Glen Rose Road.

Connect with Erath County residents and leaders to:

• Hear a brief overview on Alzheimer's, dementia and memory loss impact people in your community

• Learn about local resources to support those affected

• Share your ideas about how to help more people in Erath County

A light meal will be provided. RSVP is required.

RSVP to Melissa Griffin, LMSW at (817) 500-9823 or megriffin@alz.org

This program is hosted by the Alzhemer's Association, the Rural Communication Institute at Tarleton, Texas Health Resources - Stephenville and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension of Erath County.

Business marks 65 years

Join the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce in celebrating the 65th anniversary of Brooks Real Estate with a Chamber MIX and Ribbon Cutting from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

Brooks Real Estate, 2915 W. Washington St., is a full-service company that specializes in farms & ranch, residential and commercial real estate. The Brooks team also offers property management services.

Enjoy Cinco de Mayo inspired food and refreshments — tacos, chips & salsa and margaritas. There will also be some very nice surprise giveaways.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (254) 965-5313

Cross Timbers Got Talent set for May 6

Cross Timbers Got Talent is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the Cowboy Church of Erath County.

The talent show is a fundraiser benefitting Restoration Place, a shelter for women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

Food trucks will be available at 5:30 and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at www.restorationadvocates.org/got-talent or they will also be available at the door.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, call (469) 939-9987.

Swap meet, car show set for May 6

The 2022 Swap Meet & Car Show at Chicken House Flea Market is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

The market is located at 8080 Hwy 377, Dublin.

The Swap Meet is May 6, 7 and 8 and the Car Show is May 7 and 8.

The flea market is also open every Saturday and Sunday on the second and fourt weekends of the month.

Optimist Club Auction set for May 6

The Stephenville Optimist Club Auction is coming up on May 6. They are going gold and celebrating their 50th Annual Auction at Hardway Ranch, 20194 N. US Highway 377, Bluff Dale.

This event is free to the public. Social hour and live music with Sam & Pearl starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by heavy hors d'oeuvres at 6 p.m., welcome announcements at 7 p.m. and the live auction begins at 8:30 p.m.

Raffle tickets are on sale for $50 each or three for $100. Purchase Raffle tickets for your chance to win:

• Henry Classic .22 Lever Action Rifle; .22 ammo included

• Heritage .22 Revolver w/.22 Mag cylinder; .22 ammo included

• Savage Axis XP 243 Win Rifle

• Glock G43 Gen 3 9mm

• $500 Gift certificate to Pigeon Road Sporting Goods

Get your tickets from any Stephenville Optimist Club member or purchase them online at https://one.bidpal.net/optimistgoesgold/browse/fixedPrice(details:item/2)

You do not need to be present to win.

For more information, follow them online at www.facebook.com/StephenvilleOptimistClub

Cowboy Capital MS Trail Ride set for May 7

The Cowboy Capital MS Trail Ride will be celebrating its 25th ride, which is a fundraiser for Multiple Sclerosis and was the first trail ride in the nation to be sanctioned by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as an official fundraiser.

The ride is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 7 at Blue Stem Ranch,

The donations you raise will go toward research for a cure, as well as vital programs for people with MS and their families in our own community.

Registration for the trail ride is $50 per adult and $30 per child Registration for the 5K is $25 per runner.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the run and walk begin at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Mary Howard at (254) 977-3686 or Diane Tidwell at (254) 592-1895. You can also register in advance online at https://www.ccmstrailride.com/

Hospital hosting ShredFest 2022

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, 411 N. Belknap St., has scheduled a no-cost 2022 ShredFest for 8 a.m. to noon on May 7. It is open to all employees and the public.

The shred truck will be located in Lot 4 on the west side of the hospital.

Each person may bring up to five boxes or bags of material to be shredded and recycled.

Items that CAN be shredded include: All paper; fasteners ie. paper clips, staples, binder clips; business cards, brochures, banners, pamphlets, fliers.

Please DO NOT BRING: Food or liquids of any type; glass, plastic, aluminum; batteries; wrappers, cans, bottles.

Shredding services at this event meet the most stringent requirements for security and are provided at no cost by Iron Mountain, the professional document destruction firm used by Texas Health.

For the past seven years this event has shredded and recycled more than 304,106 pounds of material saving more than 2,556 trees and 760 cubic yards of landfill space.

Prime Metal hosting job fair

Prime Metal Buildings & Components is having a Job Fair from 8 a.m. to noon on May 7, at 16134 S. US Hwy 377, Dublin.

Employment Opportunities include: Welder; fork Lift Operator; painter; plasma operator; robot operator

Prime is a full-service metal building and metal building component manufacturing company.

They design, engineer, and supply metal buildings and manufacture everything that goes into a metal building including roof panels, trim, wall panels, pulins, rafters,and columns.

For more information, email hr@primebldg.com

Masonic Lodge hosting blood drive

District 67 Masonic Lodge #267, 244 S. Columbia, is hosting a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 7.

Stretch your legs, roll up your sleeves, and support our medical community’s need!

To minimize wait time and to help with social distancing, you can schedule a donation time on the Carter website at https://www.carterbloodcare.org/

Once on the site, you can search by city, then click on “schedule” to see available times. If you are not able to schedule a time, drop-in donors are also welcome.

For more information, call or text 1 (800) 366-2834.

Shooting center hosting match

Tac Pro Shooting Center, 35100 N. State Highway 108, Mingus, is hosting a Precision 22 Long Rifle Match from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 7.

Entry fee is $60. The 100/200 yard range will be closed for this match.

For more information or to register, call (254) 968-3112.

Farmers Market set for May 7

Stop by the Downtown Plaza for our monthly Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon May 7 in the Downtown Plaza, 200 W. Washington St.

The Stephenville Farmers Market is held the first Saturday of every month May through October.

Buy local plants, fruits, vegetables and homemade items.

All interested vendors please contact Stephenville Main Street by email at jsmith@stephenvilletx.gov or by phone at (254) 552-1222.

Find Stephenville Main Street on Facebook to stay in the loop about future events and activities in Downtown Stephenville.

Cincoville set for May 7 in downtown

Stephenville Main Street and Stephenville Downtown Merchants welcome the public to a fiesta in Downtown Stephenville.

Cincoville is set for noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

There will be food trucks, Farmers Market, margaritas and sangria, a Mariachi Band, shopping and more.

For more information, email JSmith@stephenvilletx.gov