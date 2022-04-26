Pursuit of Purple puts top livestock on parade

Empire-Tribune Staff

Local youth were able to show off their hard work at the annual Pursuit of Purple livestock show was held over the weekend at the Tarleton State College Farm.

The Pursuit of Purple is a student-run prospect steer show led with the help of students and faculty of the Tarleton Agricultural & Consumer Sciences Department.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we’d like to thank our exhibitors, families, and judges for selecting our show to attend this weekend," reads a Facebook page from the event's organizers. "We had a set of steers and heifers that were second to none, and our exhibitors were even better than the livestock they showed."

According to the department's Facebook page, Tarleton students were tasked with planning the show, selecting awards, soliciting sponsorships, creating marketing materials, photography, live streaming the events, and much more. The goal is to provide youth exhibitors with another opportunity to show, and offer Tarleton students the chance to engage in hands-on learning for problem-solving, critical thinking, and teamwork.

For more information on the show, along with photos of all the winners, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pursuitofpurple/

Following are the winners by category:

Progress Steers

Ring A

American

• Grand champion: Cooper Swain

• Reserve champion: Roxy Hall

British

• Grand champion: Copper Popelka

• Reserve champion: Cooper Arnold

European

AOC

• Grand champion: Jett Moore

• Reserve champion: Roxy Hall

Black

• Grand champion: Jett Moore

• Reserve champion: Caiman Cody

Paint

• Grand champion: Kinley Petzold

• Reserve champion: Cooper Arnold

Red

• Grand champion: Paige Arnold

• Reserve champion: Hayden Jenschke

Division

• Grand champion: Jett Moore

• Reserve champion: Kinley Petzold

Overall

• Grand champion: Jett Moore

• Reserve champion Kinley Petzold

Ring B

American

• Grand champion: Cooper Swain

• Reserve champion: Roxy Hall

British

• Grand champion: Copper Popelka

• Reserve champion: Cooper Arnold

European

AOC

• Grand champion: Jett Moore

• Reserve champion: Kenzie Neve

Black

• Grand champion: Jett Moore

• Reserve champion: Caiman Cody

Paint

• Grand champion: Kinley Petzold

• Reserve champion: Cooper Arnold

Red

• Grand champion Paige Arnold

• Reserve champion: Hayden Jenschke

Division

• Grand champion: Kinley Petzold

• Reserve champion: Jett Moore

Overall

• Grand champion: Kinley Petzold

• Reserve champion: Jett Moore

Prospect Steers

Ring A

American

• Grand champion: Macie Smith

• Reserve champion: Peyton Jenschke

British

Angus

• Grand champion: Wyatt Gandy

• Reserve champion: Kalli Vinson

Hereford

• Grand champion: Maverick Cody

• Reserve champion: Kambri Wells

Shorthorn

• Grand champion: Wyatt Oldham

• Reserve champion: Kenzie Neve

Division

• Grand champion: Wyatt Oldham

• Reserve champion: Maverick Cody

European

AOC

• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles

• Reserve champion: Copper Popellca

Black

• Grand champion: Kambri Wells

• Reserve champion: Sarai Wheeler

Paint

• Grand champion: Caimen Cody

• Reserve champion: Kannon Kirk

Red

• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles

• Reserve champion: Payton Nuncio

Yellow

• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles

• Reserve champion: Jimma Marlar

Division

• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles

• Reserve champion: Caimen Cody

Overall

• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles

• Reserve champion: Caimen Cody

Ring B

American

• Grand champion: Peyton Jenschke

• Reserve champion: Macie Smith

British

Angus Breed

• Grand champion: Wyatt Gandy

• Reserve champion: Kalli Vinson

Hereford

• Grand champion: Maverick Cody

• Reserve champion: Kalli Vinson

Shorthorn

• Grand champion: Wyatt Oldham

• Reserve champion: Kenzie Neve

Division

• Grand champion: Wyatt Gandy

• Reserve champion: Maverick Cody

European

AOC

• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles

• Reserve champion: Copper Popelka

Black

• Grand champion: Sarai Wheeler

• Reserve champion: Kelsea Wheeler

Paint

• Grand champion: Caimen Cody

• Reserve champion: Paige Arnold

Red

• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles

• Reserve champion: Payton Nuncio

Yellow

• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles

• Reserve champion: Jimma Marlar

Division

• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles

• Reserve champion: Caimen Cody

Overall

• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles

• Reserve champion: Caimen Cody

Heifers

The 2022 Pursuit of Purple Heifer winners.

Ring A

Americans

• Grand champion: Addison Poe

• Reserve champion: Emma Finley

British

• Grand champion: Copper Popelka

• Reserve champion: Rowdy Nowosad

European

• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles

• Reserve champion: Madison Moseley

Overall

• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles

• Reserve champion: Madison Moseley

Ring B

Americans

• Grand champion: Addison Poe

• Reserve champion: Emma Finley

British

• Grand champion: Rowdy Nowowsad

• Reserve champion: Addison Poe

European

• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles

• Reserve champion: Madison Moseley

Overall

• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles

• Reserve champion: Madison Moseley