Pursuit of Purple puts top livestock on parade
Local youth were able to show off their hard work at the annual Pursuit of Purple livestock show was held over the weekend at the Tarleton State College Farm.
The Pursuit of Purple is a student-run prospect steer show led with the help of students and faculty of the Tarleton Agricultural & Consumer Sciences Department.
"From the bottom of our hearts, we’d like to thank our exhibitors, families, and judges for selecting our show to attend this weekend," reads a Facebook page from the event's organizers. "We had a set of steers and heifers that were second to none, and our exhibitors were even better than the livestock they showed."
According to the department's Facebook page, Tarleton students were tasked with planning the show, selecting awards, soliciting sponsorships, creating marketing materials, photography, live streaming the events, and much more. The goal is to provide youth exhibitors with another opportunity to show, and offer Tarleton students the chance to engage in hands-on learning for problem-solving, critical thinking, and teamwork.
For more information on the show, along with photos of all the winners, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pursuitofpurple/
Following are the winners by category:
Progress Steers
Ring A
American
• Grand champion: Cooper Swain
• Reserve champion: Roxy Hall
British
• Grand champion: Copper Popelka
• Reserve champion: Cooper Arnold
European
AOC
• Grand champion: Jett Moore
• Reserve champion: Roxy Hall
Black
• Grand champion: Jett Moore
• Reserve champion: Caiman Cody
Paint
• Grand champion: Kinley Petzold
• Reserve champion: Cooper Arnold
Red
• Grand champion: Paige Arnold
• Reserve champion: Hayden Jenschke
Division
• Grand champion: Jett Moore
• Reserve champion: Kinley Petzold
Overall
• Grand champion: Jett Moore
• Reserve champion Kinley Petzold
Ring B
American
• Grand champion: Cooper Swain
• Reserve champion: Roxy Hall
British
• Grand champion: Copper Popelka
• Reserve champion: Cooper Arnold
European
AOC
• Grand champion: Jett Moore
• Reserve champion: Kenzie Neve
Black
• Grand champion: Jett Moore
• Reserve champion: Caiman Cody
Paint
• Grand champion: Kinley Petzold
• Reserve champion: Cooper Arnold
Red
• Grand champion Paige Arnold
• Reserve champion: Hayden Jenschke
Division
• Grand champion: Kinley Petzold
• Reserve champion: Jett Moore
Overall
• Grand champion: Kinley Petzold
• Reserve champion: Jett Moore
Prospect Steers
Ring A
American
• Grand champion: Macie Smith
• Reserve champion: Peyton Jenschke
British
Angus
• Grand champion: Wyatt Gandy
• Reserve champion: Kalli Vinson
Hereford
• Grand champion: Maverick Cody
• Reserve champion: Kambri Wells
Shorthorn
• Grand champion: Wyatt Oldham
• Reserve champion: Kenzie Neve
Division
• Grand champion: Wyatt Oldham
• Reserve champion: Maverick Cody
European
AOC
• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles
• Reserve champion: Copper Popellca
Black
• Grand champion: Kambri Wells
• Reserve champion: Sarai Wheeler
Paint
• Grand champion: Caimen Cody
• Reserve champion: Kannon Kirk
Red
• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles
• Reserve champion: Payton Nuncio
Yellow
• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles
• Reserve champion: Jimma Marlar
Division
• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles
• Reserve champion: Caimen Cody
Overall
• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles
• Reserve champion: Caimen Cody
Ring B
American
• Grand champion: Peyton Jenschke
• Reserve champion: Macie Smith
British
Angus Breed
• Grand champion: Wyatt Gandy
• Reserve champion: Kalli Vinson
Hereford
• Grand champion: Maverick Cody
• Reserve champion: Kalli Vinson
Shorthorn
• Grand champion: Wyatt Oldham
• Reserve champion: Kenzie Neve
Division
• Grand champion: Wyatt Gandy
• Reserve champion: Maverick Cody
European
AOC
• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles
• Reserve champion: Copper Popelka
Black
• Grand champion: Sarai Wheeler
• Reserve champion: Kelsea Wheeler
Paint
• Grand champion: Caimen Cody
• Reserve champion: Paige Arnold
Red
• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles
• Reserve champion: Payton Nuncio
Yellow
• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles
• Reserve champion: Jimma Marlar
Division
• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles
• Reserve champion: Caimen Cody
Overall
• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles
• Reserve champion: Caimen Cody
Heifers
The 2022 Pursuit of Purple Heifer winners.
Ring A
Americans
• Grand champion: Addison Poe
• Reserve champion: Emma Finley
British
• Grand champion: Copper Popelka
• Reserve champion: Rowdy Nowosad
European
• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles
• Reserve champion: Madison Moseley
Overall
• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles
• Reserve champion: Madison Moseley
Ring B
Americans
• Grand champion: Addison Poe
• Reserve champion: Emma Finley
British
• Grand champion: Rowdy Nowowsad
• Reserve champion: Addison Poe
European
• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles
• Reserve champion: Madison Moseley
Overall
• Grand champion: Caitlyn Skiles
• Reserve champion: Madison Moseley