6-year-old Brock student struck, killed by bus

PARKER COUNTY — A 6-year-old girl, a student in the Brock school district, is dead following an accident involving a school bus on Monday.

Just after 4 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a one-vehicle fatality crash in the 400 block of Canyon Creek Circle, according to a DPS news release.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2021 Blue Bird School Bus for the Brock Independent School District, driven by Randall D. Marshall, 65, of Millsap, was traveling southeast on Canyon Creek Circle.

The bus stopped and off loaded several students. As the bus began moving forward again, one of the students, 6-year-old Emory Sayre, was struck by the bus and died as a result of her injuries, the release states

No other persons were injured. Marshall and Brock ISD staff are cooperating with this investigation. At this time, Marshall is not facing any criminal charges.

No additional information is available at this time.