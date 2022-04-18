Tarleton student leaders honored at annual awards ceremony

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University campus leaders, student achievers and community supporters were honored April 8 during the annual Leadership and Service Awards presentation held at the Barry B. Thompson Student Center in Stephenville.

Hosted by Tarleton’s Division of Student Affairs, the ceremony spotlights those who contributed to a successful year.

The John Tarleton Spirit Award — named for the university’s founder — honors senior students who exemplify the Tarleton spirit through involvement and leadership. Recipients this year are Cahlen Cheatham, Angelique Romike-Duran, Shilo Stallcup, Desirae Garcia, Marco Salazar, Kylee Sparks, Amber Tower, Destinee Oney, Sadie Saxon, Kristopher Blake, Brooke Rogers, Malik Miles, Myles Taylor, Hannah Ekwall, Ivan Anaya, Davi Wood and Alexandria Entralgo.

Other top awards bear the name of individuals who have had a positive impact on the university.

W.O. and Florene Trogdon have two awards named in their honor, for individual service and organizational service. Dr. Trogdon was Tarleton’s 12th President. This year’s Individual Service Award was presented to Sally Love. The Organizational Service Award went to Alpha Phi Omega.

This year’s May Jones Advisor of the Year Award, for exemplary leadership and dedication, recognized Delta Zeta advisor Kristy O’Keefe.

The Tarleton Collegiate FFA was named Program of the Year, the Black Student Union earned the Colonel Will L. Tate Organization of the Year award, and Stephanie Council and Kayla Key were named Earl Rudder Award winners.

House of Moses Ministries earned the 2022 Sen. Robert J. Glasgow Award.

Freshman and Sophomore Leadership awards annually go to underclassmen who are actively involved in all aspects of campus life. This year’s outstanding freshmen are Hannah Hale and Isabella Allen. The outstanding sophomores are Tanner Chambers and Rachel Barrett.

Miranda Dimas earned recognition through the ODIIP Leadership Award for her involvement with the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and International Programs, and Madison Dimas received the 2022 ODIIP Equity Award.

The Graduate Student Leadership Award recognizes Tarleton students who are working on their postgraduate degrees. Ericka Key and Michelle Marshall received the 2022 award.

Also named at the ceremony were Davi Wood, Malik Miles and Matthew Flores as Greek Persons of the Year. Lance Zimmerman Department of Student Involvement and Family Relations awards went to Kristopher Blake, Myles Taylor, Destinee Oney, Octavio Martinez, Caitlyn Gebert, Stephanie Council and the Tarleton State Plowboys.

Cade Parrish, Ashton Sims, Hayden Holbrook, Hannah Reeves, Zarek Emerson, Reagan House, Charles Wassberg, Kalyn Flowers, Jeremy James and Maddie Keheley were recognized as Purple Poo graduates.

Other awards and their recipients:

• Impact: Charlotta Block and Sandra Lorden

• Advocate: Keegan Buchanan and Keisha Kindred

• Alumni Association Keeper of the Gates: Margaret Tippie

• Wanda Mercer Legacy: Aurod Ounsinegad and Jayce Thedford

• Leadership in Athletics: Emma Halcomb and Jemi Aguilar

• Student Media: Hannah Ekwall and Blake Smith

• Residence Life Leaders of the Year: Alicia Ross, Kaylee Pippins and Jayce Thedford