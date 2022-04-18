Tarleton State hosts teacher job fair

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Career Services Center and College of Education and Human Development will host a Teacher Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, in the Thompson Student Center ballrooms.

The free come-and-go fair enables students, alumni and the community to meet with schools that are hiring for a variety of positions. Participants are encouraged to bring their résumé and other applicable materials. Business casual or business professional attire is suggested but not required.

For a list of employers attending, go to http://tarletonstate.us/coe-employer-list.

Employers can register through Handshake at https://tarletonstate.us/coe-employer-register.

Employer registration is $200 and includes parking, hospitality and one table for two representatives.

For more information, contact Career Services at 254-968-9078 or careers@tarleton.edu.