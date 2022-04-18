Stephenville FFA sending 10 teams to state competition

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Stephenville FFA had a successful day at the Area IV FFA Career Development Events held at Tarleton State last week.

"We were proudly represented by 48 students making up 12 teams to compete against schools of all sizes from 29 counties," reads a Facebook post.

Stephenville FFA advanced 10 teams to the State Contest:

• Ag Sales Team, 1st place team (State Qualifier): Gracie Browne; Haley Frisina, High Point Individual; Presley Koho; and Kinli Newman, 7th Individual

• Dairy Cattle Judging, 1st place team (State Qualifier): Cesar Gonzalez, 4th Individual; Hannah Holden, 7th Individual; Kaleb Osinga; and Makayla Osinga, High Point Individual

• Entomology, 5th place team (State Qualifier): Elijah Cortez, Tessa Perales, Sanjivani Pokhrel and Caitlin Thompson, 5th Individual

• Farm Business Management, 3rd place team (State Qualifier): Hadley Herbst, Shayla Mader; Tyler Tucker, 6th Individual; and Peyton VandenBerge, 7th Individual

• Floriculture, 6th place team (State Qualifier): Charleigh Feuerbacher, Cameron Mayo, Meg McGregor and Lexi Nelms

• Homesite Evaluation, 4th place team (State Qualifier): Trevor Brown, 10th Individual; Logan Lewallen, 7th Individual; John Ogle; and JD Isaac Taylor

• Horse Judging, 5th place team (State Qualifier): Kenna Cashon, Gracie Dixon, Dallee Robinson and Ely Taylor

• Land Judging, 2nd place team (State Qualifier): Jose Briseno Zermeno, 4th Individual; Kash Stone; Larry Rauchser, 3rd Individual; and Brayden Edrington

• Livestock Judging, 5th place team (State Qualifier): Henley Ballinger, 10th High Individual; Reagan Bragg; Brayson Burch, 11th High Individual; and Addie Ketchum

• Milk Quality, 11th place team: Jackson Barkley; Mason Haynes, 9th Individual; Sterling Richmond; and Jakob Stockstill

• Poultry Judging, 4th place team (State Qualifier): Berenice Avalos Medrano; Daisy Leija, 6th Individual; Ariana Soto; and Victoria Tobias

• Vet Med, 12th place team: Abbey Blackburn, Alexa Gaspie, Klancy Hammons and Shamya Thompkins