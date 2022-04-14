Tarleton State to sell beer, wine at Spring Football Game

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — As a trial run to enhance its Texan fan experience, Tarleton State University will sale beer and wine at its spring football game April 23 at Memorial Stadium. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued a one-day permit.

If the university receives a full two-year TABC license, fans 21 and older with identification will be able to buy beer and wine at NCAA-sponsored athletic competitions where concessions are sold.

Sodexo will partner with Tarleton Athletics and the University Police Department to train concession employees how to check ID and prevent sales to minors. Sodexo is the university’s food and beverage partner.

“This is a long-awaited addition for Tarleton athletics,” said Sodexo General Manager Tanner Smith. “It took a lot of time and effort from many on- and off-campus partners. We are extremely grateful for everyone’s support.”

Erath County residents voted in November to allow alcohol sales at sites other than grocery stores and restaurants designated as private clubs.

A founding member of The Texas A&M University System, Tarleton transforms generations by inspiring discovery, leadership and inclusion through teaching and research. Degree programs for more than 14,000 students in Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco, Midlothian, at RELLIS Academic Alliance in Bryan, and online emphasize real-world learning that addresses regional needs while sustaining the values of excellence, integrity and respect.