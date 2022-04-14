Tarleton professor to present training on monarch conservation

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Texas A&M Agrilife Research & Extension Center is presenting Monarch Conservation in North America at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at the Texas A&M Agrilife Research & Extension Center, 1229 N US Highway 281.

This is a chapter meeting and Master Naturalist advanced training opportunity with virtual and in-person options. Registration is required for all virtual participants by Tuesday, April 19. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and the training at 7 p.m.

In order to provide a secure environment, registration is required in advance. All registered attendees will receive an email with the Zoom link and password the Tuesday before the meeting. You can register at https://forms.gle/1Rnx3H9tuGShiLvE6

Advanced training will be presented by Dr. Adam Mitchell, an assistant professor of entomology in the Department of Wildlife and Natural Resources at Tarleton State University.

In the past, Dr. Mitchell conducted research on the relationships between invasive plants and native invertebrate communities as well as efforts to restore biodiversity following plant invasion, including pollinators.

His work with monarch butterflies includes efforts to improve pollinator habitat conditions in the northeastern US, including the restoration of monarch summer breeding habitats in New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland.

Here at Tarleton, the Mitchell lab investigates roadside pollinator habitats in North Texas, pollinator use of ornamental plants in urban landscapes, and assessment of drought-tolerant, pollinator-friendly plants in suburban environments.

His graduate students have recently received funding to develop a native pollinator garden on Tarleton property to serve as a monarch waystation for Fall 2022 as part of the Bring Back the Monarch Grant in Texas.