Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Church hosting mEGGa Hunt

You're invited to Erath County's largest Easter Egg Hunt & Family Festival sponsored by Timber Ridge Church.

mEGGa Hunt is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday at Stephenville City Park.

There will be more than 50,000 Easter Eggs for kids to hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny, bounce houses, inflatables and games.

It is 100% free family fun.

Mercantile hosting Easter Egg hunt

Texas Hill Country Furniture & Mercantile, 19280 S. Hwy 281, Lipan, is hosting an Easter Egg hunt at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16.

Easter Egg Hunt schedule: Ages 0 to 4 years begins at 1 p.m. behind the Whoa Pony Boutique; ages 5 and older will follow.

The Easter Bunny will be at the Bent Bucket Bakery from 9-11 a.m. will be hopping around the property from 12:30-2 p.m.

It will be a great family time and a wonderful opportunity to take some great pictures of the kiddos.

For more information, email texashillcountryfurniture@gmail.com

Ministerial Alliance hosting community Sunrise Service

He is risen! Come join us at the Cross Timbers Church of Christ and celebrate the resurrection at the Stephenville Community Sunrise Service.

Hosted by the Stephenville Ministerial Alliance, the service is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. Easter Sunday at the Birdsong Amphitheater in the Stephenville City Park.

Free breakfast burritos and coffee will be available

BBQ fundraiser goes virtual

The Comanche County Healthcare Foundation's second annual All Fired Up Spring BBQ fundraiser is happening online.

BBQ order pickup will be curbside outside the CCMC Cafeteria rear door on Saturday, April 30, from 9-11 a.m., at 10201 TX-16, Comanche.

Buy delicious BBQ (brisket, ribs or pork loin) prepared by area master grillers and help support the nonprofit mission of CCHF to raise funds for patient care at Comanche County Medical Center (CCMC).

Orders will be taken online through April 17 or until sold out.

For more information, call/text Mark at (432) 209-3275, or Jami at (254) 326-8715, or follow CCHF on Facebook @comanchechf.org.

Ribbon cutting set for White Magnolia House

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for White Magnolia House at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. White Magnolia House is located at 119 S. Graham St.

White Magnolia House is a salon and women’s clothing boutique and salon located on the Stephenville Downtown Square that offers cute, trendy, and comfortable clothing as well as accessories, shoes, and more.

The White Magnolia House stylists specialize in blonding and hair extensions.

For more information, visit whitemagnoliahouse.com

Stop the Silence rally set for April 21

Cross Timbers Family Services is hosting its annual Stop the Silence rally at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at the Erath County Courthouse, 100 W. Washington St.

This free event aims to bring awareness to National Crime Victims Rights Week, and stand up and speak out for victims of crime in our community.

Join us for special guest speakers, an awareness march, and more. Food trucks and activities/booths from local agencies to follow.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ErathStoptheSilence/

Cooking school offered April 21

Every April since 2012, a Dinner Tonight! Healthy Cooking School has been conducted at Tarleton State University. This year's event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on April 21 at the Cowboy Church of Erath County.

This is a multi-county event sponsored by Texas AgriLife Extension, TSU, Texas Health, Stephenville, The Home Place, STAR Council, HEB, and the Texas Beef Council or Dairy Max.

The event offers live demonstrations of healthy menus by celebrity chefs and local county extension agents, video presentations from dieticians as well as audience participation in such events as “Not Your Momma’s Kitchen Gadget.”

Participants get to sample two dishes, receive a cookbook and a goody bag and a chance to win numerous door prizes including a Kitchen Aid mixer.

Tickets are $25 and you can register online at https://tinyurl.com/mcdinnertonight

For more information, contact Andrea Brooks at andrea.brooks@ag.tamu.edu

Tarleton Choral Spring Concert

The Tarleton Choral Program will present its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22 in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Theater.

Students from Chamber Choir will have just returned from a tour to DFW schools and will be eager to sing to their home audience.

The student conductor experience is a vital part of future music educators' preparation, and this concert will feature several.

Tickets are $5 or free with Tarleton ID.

For more information, email Dr. Troy Robertson, Tarleton Director of Choirs, at robertson@tarleton.edu

TSU Wildlife chapter hosting education day

The Tarleton State University Student Chapter of the Wildlife Society is hosting the Wildlife and Conservation Education Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Stephenville City Park

Tarleton Outdoors is a great opportunity for local youth to get out for a day to learn about the world around them.

Participants will be able to enjoy archery education, shooting instruction, and animal Identification.

Along with activities such as crafts and face painting.

Featured Organizations Include: Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Forest Service, and several others.

Free lunch will be provided to all attendees.

Homelessness Help serving free lunch

Homelessness Help is providing free lunches every second and four Saturday of the month. The next lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Cross Timbers Church of Christ, 1515 W Cedar St.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare and serve meals. Volunteers will need to report to the Cross Timbers Church of Christ by 10 a.m.

The purpose of this program is to provide food to those in need while helping build relationships within the community and work together to bring awareness about the homeless and how to better meet their needs.

Anyone interested in helping with the project is welcome to attend the meetings on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Cross Timbers Church of Christ.

For more information, call (254) 595-3656.

1907 Grill hosting live music

The 1907 Grill, 1907 East Washington St., will host a night of acoustical music by Tim Turnbeaugh on Saturday, April 23.

Enjoy some good food, fellowship, and a night of acoustical country, Christian, classic rock, etc. (pretty much everything except rap) music.

The music starts at 8:30 p.m.

Earth Day in Erath County set for April 24

Join Keep Stephenville Beautiful and Stephenville Parks and Recreation to celebrate Earth Day in Erath County on Sunday, April 24 from 2-4 p.m.

There will be various activities including face painting by Art-Z Face Painting by Sharon, seed bombs, bird feeders, and "Don't Mess With Erath" clean-up kits.

Also, Everything Shredded LLC will be present — you will be able to shred either a full trash bag or bank box of paper documents.

The event will be located behind Stephenville Historical House Museum on the Bosque River Trail.

State of Tarleton luncheon scheduled

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce welcomes the public to the State of Tarleton Luncheon featuring guest speaker Dr. James Hurley, president of TSU.

The luncheon is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at City Hall at City Limits banquet facility.

President Hurley will give an update on Tarleton State University’s recent growth and major projects followed by a Q&A with Chamber Board Chair Gerrit Schouten and Chamber President/CEO July Danley.

Do you have a question for Dr. Hurley? Email chamber@stephenvilletexas.org. We will do our best to incorporate the topics that our Chamber members are interested in learning more about.

Chamber members will also have the opportunity to meet Tarleton State University administration leaders.

Cost is $15 per person for Chamber Members and $25 per person for guests.

Reservations are required. To register, contact the Chamber at (254) 965-5313 or register online at https://bit.ly/StateTSUReg22

Garage sale benefits Morning Star Ranch

Join Morning Star Ranch, a faith-based riding center for children, for a Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, April 28 and 29.

There will be three storage units full of items for sale including: clothing, shoes/boots, home décor, furniture, kitchen items, books, toys, puzzles, and more.

The units are located at Riata Storage Unit, 137 Private Road 1111 (Just off Hyw 67, 3/10ths of a mile past United Cooperative/Hard 8 BBQ intersection).

The event will raise money for Morning Star Ranch: Building STABLE Dreams.

Morning Star Ranch builds stable dreams through equine facilitated learning. Children gain valuable life skills through ranch life, nature hikes, campfires, animal care and feeding, riding, maintaining equipment and more.

For more information, call (254) 592-1653.

Big Red Barn hosting wedding expo

Join us for A Day at the Derby Wedding Expo at the Big Red Barn Wedding & Event Venue, 3159 N. US Highway 67, hosted by V6 Ranch Weddings & Events. The event is scheduled for 1-6 p.m.

Numerous wedding vendors from all over Erath and surrounding counties will be on hand.

There will be giveaways throughout the day for all attendees.

Bring your bridal party for an afternoon of fun, checking off to do list, and prizes!

Tickets are $10 per person.

For more information, call Megan Lutrick at (979) 900-8223 or Jacqui Quirl at (254) 964-8079.

Cross Timbers Got Talent set for May 6

Cross Timbers Got Talent is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the Cowboy Church of Erath County.

The talent show is a fundraiser benefitting Restoration Place, a shelter for women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

Food trucks will be available at 5:30 and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at www.restorationadvocates.org/got-talent or they will also be available at the door.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, call (469) 939-9987.