Tarleton's Faulkenberry elected Mathematical Association of America chair

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Mathematics Professor Dr. Eileen Faulkenberry, Associate Dean of the College of Science and Technology at Tarleton State University, has been elected Chair of the Texas Section of the Mathematical Association of America (MAA).

The MAA, established in 1915, seeks to advance the understanding of mathematics and its impact on our world. The Texas Section began in 1920.

Dr. Faulkenberry has been an MAA member since 1997, joining the Texas Section in 2003. She served as Arrangements Chair in 2017-19 when Tarleton hosted the annual Section Meeting.

In 2019 she received the Ron Barnes Distinguished Service to Students Award, which recognizes faculty for exemplary service and support of undergraduate students in the Texas Section.

She also serves on the board of the Conference for the Advancement of Mathematics Teaching (CAMT), an annual meet co-sponsored by the Texas Section of the MAA, designed to improve the knowledge and skills of K-16 mathematics teachers and supervisors statewide.

She has been a professor of mathematics education at Tarleton since 2013.

For more information about the MAA visit https://www.maa.org/about-maa; about the Texas section, http://sections.maa.org/texas/index.html; or about CAMT, https://www.camtonline.org.