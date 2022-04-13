Tarleton's Brown receives Chancellor's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Award

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — The Texas A&M University System has named Darrell Brown, since 2021 the Executive Director of Student Affairs Outreach, Fraternity and Sorority Life at Tarleton State University, one of 11 faculty and professional honorees to attend its third annual Chancellor’s Summit on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Tarleton President Dr. James Hurley and Dr. Sherri Benn, Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, presented Brown with the Chancellor’s Medallion for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion during a brief ceremony Thursday morning.

The summit brings together more than 900 A&M System faculty and staff to discuss DEI initiatives. Brown will be formally recognized there. Honorees were selected by System presidents for exemplifying DEI on their campuses.

“Darrell Brown has consistently demonstrated his commitment to diversity, equity, access and inclusion,” Dr. Benn said. “He has championed this culture at Tarleton from his time as a student leader to the present. He has advocated for accessibility for those with disabilities; opportunities for first-generation and underrepresented students, staff and faculty; and ways to address the diverse needs of the Stephenville community.

“Being new to Stephenville, I’ve met so many people, and Darrell’s name always comes up. It quickly became apparent that Mr. Brown is beloved by the Stephenville community as much as he is adored by our Texan family. It is an honor to recognize him. He is most deserving of this award.”

Among his accomplishments, Brown has worked to bring sororities and fraternities from the “Divine Nine” to the Tarleton campus to increase participation for students of color. He also helped establish the annual MLK Breakfast.

Brown received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the university. A former senior vice president of Town & Country Bank (now Interbank), he’s active in the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce and leads worship and serves as a deacon at his church. He and his wife, Angie, also a two-time alumna, have two adult children, Preston and Sydney.