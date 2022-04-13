Metal Jackets compete at robotics championships

Special to the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville High School Metal Jackets competed at the FIRST in Texas/UIL State Robotics Championships this past week.

"It was a grueling three days against the best robotics teams in the world. The kids battled hard and secured a spot in the elimination bracket as the #7 seed alliance captain before falling in the state quarterfinals," reads a social media post from the team.

This was a historic year, with the students advancing to the elimination bracket in all three tournaments, being finalists in both district events, captain rankings in the Amarillo District competition and state competition, and Quality Award winner in Amarillo. They did this all with a shortened build schedule compared to their competitors.

"We could not be more proud of what they have accomplished," the post reads.

The team expressed gratitude for the effort and leadership of its seniors:

• Jamie Keene (4 years) - CAD and Data Specialist

• Keaton Mays (4 years) - Robot Driver, Lead Builder, and Team First Lieutenant

• Amber Pack (3 years) - Lead Electrical, Human Player

• Bella Pena (4 years) - Team Captain, Robot Operator, and CNC Specialist

• Angel Perez (2 years) - Machinist and Builder