Two-vehicle crash kills Dublin teen

Empire-Tribune Staff

STEPHENVILLE — A Thursday afternoon crash has claimed the life of a Dublin teenager.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safey, at 5:14 p.m., DPS troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67 near Stephenville.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by 15-year-old Eduardo Hernandez of Dublin was stopped in the crossover on U.S. 67 and attempted to cross northbound traffic to travel onto County Road 258, according to DPS.

Hernandez failed to yield the right-of-way to a northbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Gage Robinson, 20, of Stephenville. The Chevrolet struck the Nissan in the passenger side.

Hernandez died at the scene. Robinson was not injured.

No additional information is available.