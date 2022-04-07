Open house showcases renovations, upgrades to Stephenville High School

Maci Guay

For the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce and city of Stephenville celebrated the official opening, renovations and additions to Stephenville High School with an open house event on Wednesday.

The open house consisted of a ribbon-cutting ceremony with students, teachers, board members and other smiling faces from the community showing their support.

The renovation process began in May of 2018 with an approved bond of $60.8 million put into renovations and upgrades to SISD campuses.

A few of the many additions of the high school include a new fine arts auditorium that fits 1,200 people, a student commons area with access to a library and study rooms, and lobby with new office space. The total cost for the Stephenville High School renovations and additions was $54.692 million, officials said.

Rachel Kammerer, SHS librarian, said she is especially happy to be located back upstairs in an astonishing library after 22 months of keeping her books in a science lab.

“I’m happy for the kids because we can actually find the books instead of digging through boxes to find them," Kammerer said. "The kids can now come up here to hang out and work on projects, or just sit and read. I’m just thrilled to be back home upstairs.”

Stephenville ISD board member Dr. Ann Calahan expressed her appreciation and shared her thoughts on the journey of the renovation of SHS.

“I want to thank the community and the board for having faith in trusting the process. It certainly has been a journey, and it’s not like building your house," she said. "But when you walk into this school you can’t help but to think ‘wow’. And we didn’t do it, it was the community, so thank you.”

Three years later and the school everything students, teachers, educators and community members have imagined and more. The new Stephenville High School is officially open and ready to accomplish amazing things and add greater value to the community.