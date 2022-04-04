Educators represent Tarleton at TWHE conference

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — A handful of educators from Tarleton State University represented the institution at the annual Texas Women in Higher Education (TWHE) Conference, March 28-29 in Austin.

“A record number of Tarleton women were at TWHE this year learning and networking from women in all types of higher ed positions across the state,” said Dr. Lora Helvie-Mason, Tarleton’s TWHE institutional representative and founder of Tarleton’s Women’s Mentoring Network (WMN).

Dr. Therese Pennell, Assistant Professor of English and languages; Skyla Claxton (’18, MA communication), speech Instructor at Texas Wesleyan; and Dr. Sarah Maben, Associate Professor of communication studies, joined a colleague from North Central Texas College, Dr. Rochelle Gregory, to lead the panel Mentoring for Forward Momentum — Tips, Tricks and Takeaways for Mentoring Relationships.

Other Tarleton faculty and staff attending were Bailey Bennetch, Communication Specialist, Lainey Page, Enrollment Communications Manager and Dr. Elizabeth Wallace, a WMN executive team member and Assistant Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Tarleton is a diamond level sponsor of the conference.

About the Tarleton Women’s Mentoring Network

Tarleton WMN began from a writing accountability group designed to help motivate women to achieve their research goals. Over time, the group’s conversations shifted to more general support, encouragement and mentoring. WMN was formally created in August 2019, in connection with Texas Women in Higher Education and Texas A&M System goals to support women in the academy. Reach Dr. Lora Helvie-Mason at helviemason@tarleton.edu or 254-968-9081.