Tarleton receives $125K from Texas Completion Repayment Grant Program

STEPHENVILLE — The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has awarded Tarleton State University a $125,000 grant as part of the Texas Completion Repayment Grant Program.

The money comes from the $94.6 million fund established to provide emergency support to postsecondary students significantly impacted by the pandemic.

“We are delighted to have been selected as one of the 28 institutions to receive funding. It will support our current and stopped-out students as they complete their certificate or degree programs,” said Dr. Shante Hackworth, associate vice president for Finance and Administration. “This grant will play a crucial role in retaining students.”

The program continues the ongoing expansion and scaling of support for Texas students who have some college credit but no credential, as well as current students who had or will have their postsecondary education disrupted by the current health pandemic.

The coordinating board has awarded more than $4 million to 28 institutions in support of current and stopped-out students striving to meet their academic goals.

All eligible current students may apply. Please click on tarletonstate.us/repayment-grant to review eligibility requirements.