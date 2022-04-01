Stephenville ISD sets public meetings on upcoming bond election

Empire-Tribune Staff

The Stephenville ISD Board of Trustees has scheduled a series of meetings for the public to offer input and ask questions about the proposed $75 million bond election set for Saturday, May 7.

The meetings are all scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Bond Auditorium, 2655 W. Overhill, on the following dates: Monday, April 4; Monday, April 11; and Monday, April 25.

According to information provided by the district, the bond package will be voted on in two propositions. Proposition A includes funding for a new district football/soccer stadium and Proposition B includes funding for a multi-purpose indoor facility, new tennis complex and baseball stands and press box.

The district’s last bond was in 2018 and included major additions and renovations to Stephenville High School, including CTE improvements, new Ag Science Center, Fine Arts improvements, new gym and softball complex, as well as safety and security improvements at Gilbert Intermediate School. All projects from the 2018 bond are substantially completed and have been delivered on time and on budget. The specific areas being addressed in the proposed 2022 bond were not directly impacted by the 2018 bond.

What's proposed

According to the district, there will be two propositions on the ballot. In accordance with state law, these project types must be presented to voters in separate propositions on the ballot.

Voters have an opportunity to vote for or against both propositions. Voters should record their vote in each of the two propositions on the ballot.

Proposition A: New District Football/Soccer Stadium - $50 million

• New District Football/Soccer Stadium

• Football and soccer competition turf field

• Seating for 8,000 (approximately 5,500 home side with some chair back, and 2,500 visitor)

• Press box, lighting, scoreboard, and AV equipment

• Home and visitor locker rooms/halftime facilities

• Home and visitor restrooms and concessions

• Parking

• To be constructed on land already owned by the district at the corner of Frey Street and Wolfe Nursery Road

• Suitable for hosting playoff games, tournament play, band, dance, ROTC competitions

• Support school and community events and activities

Proposition B: New Multi-Purpose Indoor Facility, Tennis Complex and Baseball Stands and Press Box - $25 million

• New Multi-Purpose Indoor Facility

• To be located at SHS

• Includes indoor turf field and drop-down nets for baseball/softball practice

• To be scheduled by student programs on a regular basis and as a safe alternative during inclement weather

• To serve as additional practice and rehearsal space for student programs, including:

• Football

• Track

• Baseball/Softball

• Soccer

• Band

• Dance

• Cheer

• Summer Strength and Conditioning Programs

• New Tennis Complex

• To be located at SHS and serve growing tennis program

• Currently do not have tennis courts and use the city's courts requiring transportation across town and limiting access for student athletes

• Includes eight courts, bleachers, lighting and fencing with windscreen

• Will allow for hosting of tournaments

• Baseball Stadium Improvements

• New stands and press box at existing SHS baseball stadium

In regard to Proposition A, SHS does not have its own stadium and has an agreement in place for use of Tarleton Memorial Stadium for varsity football games. The contract between SISD and Tarleton State University expires on July 31, 2025. Construction of its own district stadium will allow SISD to provide a home facility for high school athletic programs, maintain control of its own scheduling, offering daily access for student programs and collect revenue from ticket, concession and rental sales for the first time in history.

"Tarleton has been a fantastic partner and host of Stephenville High School football for as long as anyone can remember. We appreciate that partnership as it will be part of Stephenville ISD lore. We wish Tarleton the best as it blazes new path in its athletic future and look forward to partnering on other ventures," SISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Cederstrom said.

For Proposition B, the new tennis complex and improvements to the baseball field will provide these programs with comparable competition facilities to other SHS programs and the multi-purpose facility will provide a flexible indoor space for all extracurriculars.