Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

'Forest Bathing' naturalist walk set for April 2

Join the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service for a hike and (Forest Bathing) the translation from Japanese Shinrin-yoku.

Forest Bathing will be the subject of a hike scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, led by Peggy Tolboom.

Participants are asked to meet at the Bosque River Nature Center, located where the Bosque River walking trail crosses E Long Street in Stephenville.

Forest therapy is another way of describing the many benefits of spending time in the woods

Dr. Qing Li, one of the world’s leading experts on forest bathing, has compiled research showing science validates increased feelings of well being. Li is an associate professor of Nippon Medical School in Tokyo. He is also one of the directors of the Forest Therapy Society in Japan.

Tarleton club hosting Fish Fry Fundraiser

The Tarleton Horticulture Club is hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at the Tarleton Ag Farm - Aquaponics Center (across from The Purple Tractor), 1322 CR 518.

Learn how to set up your own aquaponics system in your house.

Cost is $35 per person and there are limited spots available.

For more information, reach out to Katie Smith on Facebook messenger or via Instagram @tarletonhorticulture

TAP hosting fish fry fundraiser

The Tarleton Association of Professionals is hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser for the Tarleton Bass Club team from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Texan Alley in the Memorial Stadium parking lot.

Cost is $20 per plate and includes catfish, fries, hushpuppies and condiments.

For more information, email TAP@tarleton.edu

Requiem Mass performance set

The Tarleton Choral Program and Cross Timbers Civic Chorale will present Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's masterpiece setting of the Requiem Mass, the Mass for the dead, at on Saturday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the Clyde H Wells Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

Mozart's Requiem setting is a perennial favorite, capturing the drama of the texts for the Mass: mournful pleas for rest and peace are side by side with dramatic depictions of the day of wrath and judgment.

The chorus will be joined by guest performers from Dallas-Fort Worth Musicians as well as students and faculty.

Tickets are $10, general admission, and available now through choristers or at 6 p.m. at the box office on the evening of the performance.

Free blood pressure, glucose checks offered

Stephens Home Health will be at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, April 4, to do free blood pressure and glucose levels.

This service is offered on the first Monday of each month.

For more information, contact Sandy Morgan, senior recreational coordinator, at (254) 918-1288.

UMW hosting annual Baked Potato Lunch

The United Methodist Women will host their 34th Annual Baked Potato Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at First United Methodist Church, 422 W. Washington St.

The lunch is available for dine in, take out, or delivery.

Cost is $10 per order with proceeds going to local youth and children in need.

The lunch includes a jumbo potato, chili, cheese, sour cream, butter, carrots and dessert.

For more information or to place an order, call the Church Office at (254) 965-5046 or Laura Lively at (254) 485-4102.

Chamber Mix set for April 5

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce April Chamber Mix will be hosted by Morning Star Ranch at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.

The ranch is located at 5830 County Road 351, Dublin.

Enjoy appetizers from Cotton Patch Cafe, wine provided by Lucky Vines Vineyard & Winery, a chance to win door prizes, live music, riding demonstrations, and even photo ops.

Morning Star Ranch builds stable dreams through equine facilitated learning. Children gain life skills through ranch life, nature hikes, campfires, animal care and feeding, riding, maintaining equipment and more.

For more information, call the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

Seniors hosting country dance

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center will host a country and western dance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.

Music will be by Cowboy Country Productions. The event is sponsored by Andy's Tires and is held the first Tuesday of every month.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

SHS to host open house of renovations

Community members are welcome to an Open House to tour the recently completed additions and renovations at Stephenville High School.

The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the high school, 2650 W. Overhill Drive.

The open house is scheduled for 4:30 to 6 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Stephenville Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

Senior Center hosts monthly Book Club meeting

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center has lots of fun upcoming books as part of its Book Club.

The Book Club meets each first Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 164 E. College St., to discuss the book.

Upcoming books include:

• April 7: "The Things We Cannot Say" by Kelly Rimmer

• May 5: "The Spiral Shell" by Sandell Morse

• June 2: "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

• July 7: "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles

For more information contact the center at (254)918-1288.

Hearsay hosting comedy open mic

Hearsay Wine Bar, 270 W. College St., is hosting a comedy night open mic at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

Anyone wanting to perform is asked to text (817) 715-1682 to sign up.

Emcee will be Bill Muncey.

Elks to host meal, installation of officers

The Stephenville Area Elks Lodge #2834 will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at their lodge, 1560 W. Hyman.

Along with the meal, the group will hold an installation of officers.

There will be a lot of out-of-town guests at this meeting helping with the installation, so they would love to have a huge turn out to show them how much we appreciate their help.

For more information, call (254) 396-3114.

Church hosting Passover presentation

For this Lenten Season, the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Stephenville will host “Christ in the Passover: A Presentation" at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. The church is located at 450 W Tarleton St.

This powerful presentation from Jews for Jesus, will demonstrate the link between the Jewish feast of Passover and the last supper Jesus shared with His disciples.

Join us for an explanation of the beautiful symbolism of the Jewish ceremony called a seder. We’ll weave the story of the exodus and freedom from slavery together with the messianic hope realized in Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection.

For more information, call the church office at (254) 965-4878.

Annual K of C fish fry every Friday

That deep-fried, perfectly prepared fish we all know and love is back in Stephenville with the Knights of Columbus annual Lenten fish fry.

The fish fry is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. every Friday through April 8 at Newman Hall.

The meal consists of fish, coleslaw, hushpuppies, French fries, tea and dessert. Plates are $15 and debit cards and Venmo will be accepted.

Take-out service is available by calling (254) 965-5693.

Orders can be picked up at the back of Newman Hall on Centennial Street.

Master Gardeners participating in plant fair

Erath County Master Gardeners will be at the annual Stephenville Historical House Museum’s Native & Heirloom Plant Fair on Saturday, April 9. Plant selection includes Texas Natives, Texas Superstar® plants, perennials, herbs and veggies, succulents, and cacti. Fairy gardens, stepping stones, gnomes, bunnies, eggs, mushrooms, and other garden accessories will also be available.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stephenville Historical House Museum, 525 E. Washington St.

Certified master gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions and present educational sessions on such topics as layered container gardens; butterfly gardening; trees and shrubs; soil testing, preparation, and composting; and rain barrel construction. Visit Erath County Master Gardeners on Facebook for a schedule of educational sessions and for more info the plant sale.

Master Gardeners offering educational sessions

Erath County Master Gardeners is conducting five educational sessions at the annual Stephenville Historical House Museum’s Native & Heirloom Plant Fair on Saturday, April 9.

Topics include layered container gardens; butterfly gardening; trees & shrubs; soil testing, preparation, and composting; and rain barrel construction. Certified master gardeners will also be on hand to answer gardening questions and provide informative handouts.

The plant fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stephenville Historical House Museum, 525 E. Washington St.

Visit Erath County Master Gardeners on Facebook for a schedule of educational sessions.

Homelessness Help serving free lunch

Homelessness Help is providing free lunches every second and four Saturday of the month. The next lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Family Center, Graham St. Church of Christ, 375 N. Graham St.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare and serve meals. Volunteers will need to report to the Graham Street Church of Christ Family Center by 10 a.m.

The purpose of this program is to provide food to those in need while helping build relationships within the community and work together to bring awareness about the homeless and how to better meet their needs.

Anyone interested in helping with the project is welcome to attend the meetings on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at The Graham Street Church of Christ Family Center.

For more information, call (254) 595-3656.

Next Pickers & Poets set for April 10

The Chapel on the Bosque on the Stephenville Historical Museum Grounds will host the next Pickers & Poets Singer-Songwriter Series at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.

This event will feature Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines.

Free snacks and beverages are provided including free beer from the Thirsty Armadillos Brew Club and wines from local wineries.

Donations will be accepted for the Stephenville Historical House Museum.

For more information, contact Dana Adams at (254) 977- 3687.

Habitat for Humanity hosting groundbreaking

Erath County Habitat for Humanity is hosting a groundbreaking as they begin construction on their warehouse and office facility. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday, April 11.

The new facility will be located at 754 W. Sloan.

Erath County Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that builds houses in partnership with qualifying families, using as much donated materials and labor as possible. Materials must be new and unused to provide the best quality for the families.

ECHH then sells the houses at no interest and no profit, making them affordable for many low-income families. The monthly payments that are made by Habitat homeowners go toward building homes for new partner families.

Fosters Home hosting informational meeting

Fosters Home for Children is hosting a foster care and sponsor a child information meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at 1779 N. Graham St., Stephenville.

Learn the ins and outs of fostering, fostering to adopt and/or sponsoring a child. There will be individuals on hand to answer any questions about how you can help these children in need.

Those interested are asked to RSVP via text or email to (254) 413-4642 or ashley.hall@fostershome.org

TSU police offering women's self-defense class

Tarleton State University Police Department invites the public to join them for a free Women's Self-Defense class.

This free four-hour course will be offered from 6-10 p.m. on April 18 at the TSU Volleyball Gym.

This class is designed to meet the needs of women when control methods and assault prevention methods are required. Principles and strategies for effectively reducing the likelihood of assault through actual techniques of countering an attack are stressed in this program.

Registration is open to all female community members ages 16 and older.

Email police@tarleton.edu to register.