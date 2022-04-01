April 7 is deadline to register to vote in May 7 election

Empire-Tribune Staff

The next election in Erath County is scheduled for May 7 and includes city of Stephenville mayoral and council seats, as well as SISD Board of Trustees, the SISD Bond Election and second session constitutional amendments.

Voters in DeLeon ISD and Dublin ISD will also decide from among school board candidates.

The final day to register to vote in this election is Thursday, April 7.

For more information or to check your voter registration status, visit the Erath County website at www.co.erath.tx.us/185/Voter-Registration or call the Erath County voter registrar at (254) 965-8990.

Early voting for the election begins on Monday, April 25 and runs through Tuesday, May 3.

Early voting for the Stephenville and Dublin elections will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25-29, with extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 2 and 3.

Early voting locations are the Erath County Courthouse, 100 W. Washington St., Stephenville and the Patrick Street Church of Christ, 630 N. Patrick St., Dublin.

The final day to submit an application to vote by mail in person or by mail to the County Clerk’s Office is Tuesday, April 26. Applications should be sent to Gwinda Jones, 100 W. Washington St., Stephenville, TX 76401.

DeLeon ISD voters will have early voting available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from April 25 through May 3 at the DeLeon City Hall. Extended hours are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 26 and May 2.

Applications for a ballot by mail for the DeLeon ISD school board race can be mailed to Ruby Lesley, 101 W. Central Ave., Comanche, TX 76442.

To be eligible to vote in the city and school elections, individuals must be a registered voter living within the designated boundaries of the school district or municipality.

More information on the candidates in each race will be available in an upcoming edition of the Empire-Tribune.

More information on the election can be found at www.co.erath.tx.us/186/Current-Elections

Getting a voter registration application

Getting a voter registration application can be done in several ways:

• Visit the Voter Registration Department in the Erath County Tax Office, 320 W. College St., Stephenville, and submit a completed, signed form from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Fill out a voter registration application online, print it and mail it to the voter registrar. You are not registered until you have filled out the online application, printed it, and mailed it to the Erath County Voter Registrar.

• Request, via e-mail at ecvote@co.erath.tx.us, and our office will mail a paper application to you. Please provide a mailing address and phone number in your email.

• Pick up an application at the U.S. Postal office, library, high school, or Texas Department of Public Safety website.