Tarleton part of $3.8M NACUBO study

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University has joined a study to advance student completion efforts and increase equitable outcomes for typically underserved populations.

The National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO) has received a three-year grant from Ascendium Education Group. Additional support from the College Futures Foundation of California and Texas’ Trellis Foundation will enable NACUBO to expand the reach of the project.

The $3.8 million funding will support a study with Tarleton and 25 other institutions that enroll a high percentage of typically underserved students.

NACUBO, in partnership with the consulting firm Sova, will create frameworks that can move institutions toward sustainable financial and operational activities. The work will focus on increasing guided pathways and improving transfer outcomes.

Chief business officers from diverse institutions will contribute their expertise. With support from NACUBO subject matter experts and higher education leaders, participating schools will assess needs and barriers, revise approaches to strategic financing, and build scalable tools.

The goal is to establish processes that other institutions can leverage. The resources developed will be available on NACUBO’s website as the project progresses.