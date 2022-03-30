Tarleton accounting student awarded TXCPA scholarship

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University student Sarah J. Boesche was recently awarded a $2,000 scholarship by the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, Central Texas.

TXCPA President-elect Connie Berry presented the award in a ceremony in Waco, where Sarah is studying to become a CPA.

The TXCPA Central Texas awards scholarships to outstanding student members of the Texas Society of CPAs in recognition of their achievements and to assist in their pursuit of the CPA license.

Sarah participated in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and carries a 4.0 grade point average, all with a full-time job as a dental hygienist. She is scheduled to graduate with sufficient credits to sit for the CPA exam in May 2023.

She has personally encouraged students and helped them sign up for free student membership in the Texas Society of CPAs. A high percentage of Tarleton students are members of the organization due to her efforts in Waco, Stephenville and Fort Worth.

For more information contact accounting Instructor Dan Puhl, Program Manager at Tarleton’s outreach campus at McLennan Community College in Waco, 254-299-8252 or puhl@tarleton.edu.