Suspect in Dublin homicide captured

Empire-Tribune Staff

The suspect in a homicide that happened in Dublin was taken into custody at around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Point of Entry in Eagle Pass.

Jesus Manuel Deleon, 60, is a suspect in a homicide that took place on March 27.

Preliminary investigation by Texas Rangers indicates that a female was shot and killed in the 400 block of West Valley Street, Dublin, according to a DPS news release.

Deleon was observed driving away from the residence in a black Ford F-150 pickup that was found abandoned in Hamilton County on March 28, the release states.

Anyone with additional information in this incident is asked to contact Texas Ranger B.J. Hill at (254) 965-5928, the Dublin Police Department at (254) 445-3455, or call Erath County Crime stoppers at (254) 965-CASH (2274) or email them www.erathcountycrimestoppers.com.

This is an open investigation and no further information is available.