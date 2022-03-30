PRCAC hosting events for National Child Abuse Awareness Month

Empire-Tribune Staff

The Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center has planned a variety of free and family-friendly events to raise awareness during April, which is National Child Abuse Awareness Month.

The month-long awareness kicks off on Friday with Texas Go Blue Day in which everyone is encouraged to wear blue. Those who wear blue and post photos on social media are asked to tag #standupforchildren or @paluxyrivercac. Photos can also be emailed to info@paluxyrivercac.org for use on the organization's social media to help raise awareness.

Also on Friday, there will be a Pinwheel Garden Planting and Family Kite Festival at Hewlett Park, 650 W. Pearl St., Granbury, from 5-7 p.m. Each pinwheel at the park will represent a Hood County child abuse report made in 2021. The kite festival will be hosted by the Hood County Child Welfare Board and is open to the public. There will be food provided and the event is free.

On April 14, there will be a SIP & CAC at D'Vine Wine, 107 E. Bridge St., Granbury, from 5-8 p.m. A portion of the sales from this event will be donated to the PRCAC.

On April 21, there will be a Stop the Silence Rally at the Erath County Courthouse in Stephenville at 5:30 p.m. The event aims to raise awareness of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault in Erath County.

"Did It!" is slated for April 23 at Glen Rose Tiger Stadium in Glen Rose. It is a take on the Netflix show "Nailed It" where individuals and teams of amateur bakers try to replicate a variety of baked good items by age group. Registration is required and participants do not have to be Glen Rose ISD parents or students. Proceeds will benefit PRCAC.

On April 24, area churches will observe Blue Sunday Day of Prayer in honor of the awareness month.

Hood County YMCA, 1475 James Road, Granbury, will host a Y Health Kids Day from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

For more information on any of these events, contact the Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center at (817) 573-0292 or traci@paluxyrivercac.org. More information about these events is also available on the organization's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paluxyrivercac