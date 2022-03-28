Tarleton's Quazi earns distinguished achievement award

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University English Professor Dr. Moumin Quazi was presented the 2022 Distinguished Achievement Award for Service to the Field of South Asian Studies at the March 12 annual meeting of the South Asian Literary Association.

In a presentation by SALA President Dr. Cynthia Leenerts, Dr. Quazi was recognized for his service to the organization and to South Asian studies. In almost two decades he has served two terms as SALA president and terms as web manager, councilor, secretary, vice president, newsletter editor and treasurer.

He has published articles on Salman Rushdie, two forthcoming book chapters on Sri Lankan literature and a book, Migratory Words; encyclopedia entries on Latino, Greek and transcendentalist writers, as well as on South Asian texts; and many poems and creative nonfiction pieces.

Since 2010 he has been the series editor of South Asian Literature, Arts, and Culture Studies, published by Peter Lang, editing three titles — Manufacturing Indianness: Nation Branding and Postcolonial Identity; Sanskrit Debate; and A Passage to Globalism. He has worked to broaden inclusion of the Langdon Review of the Arts in Texas, a journal he has co-edited since 2008.

Over the years Dr. Quazi has been recognized for his commitment to various organizations, including the Conference of College Teachers of English (Texas), the Texas College English Association, the Texas Association of Creative Writing Teachers and the national College English Association.

He received the College English Association Professional Achievement Award in 2019, the Frances Hernández Teacher-Scholar Award from the Conference of College Teachers of English in 2017, and Tarleton’s College of Liberal and Fine Arts Engaged Faculty Award in 2016.

SALA is an international organization that promotes scholarly interest in the languages, cultures and literatures of South Asia and the South Asian diaspora.