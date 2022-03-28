Stephenville man killed in Motley County rollover crash

Empire-Tribune Staff

A Stephenville man was one of two people killed after a single-vehicle rollover crash early Saturday in Motley County.

Driver Dylan James Campbell, 33, of Stephenville, and passenger Arnaldo Lopez Jr., 29, of Floydada, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that was reported about 4:17 a.m. on U.S. Highway 62 about 13 miles west of Matador, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Another passenger, 42-year-old Nick Charles Joiner of Floydada was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash. His condition was not immediately known.

Investigators said they believe Campbell was driving a 2000 GMC 1500 west on U.S. 62 when the vehicle drove off the roadway while travelling around a curve. The driver over-corrected causing the vehicle to lose control. The vehicle entered a side skid, causing it to roll before coming to a final rest. None of the men were wearing seat belts, according to the DPS.

Other contributing factors were not immediately known as the crash remains under investigation.