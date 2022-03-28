Glen Rose siblings die in early morning accident

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

GLEN ROSE — Siblings from Glen Rose died early Saturday morning in a one-car accident in Hood County.

According to Sgt. Richard A. Hunter of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kason Andrew Brewer, and his sister, Amalie Belle Brewer, 22, died in the crash that occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on State High 144 between Granbury and Glen Rose.

According to Hunter, the preliminary investigation shows a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by Kason Brewer, for an unknown reason, failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and caught on fire.

Hunter said both individuals died at the scene.