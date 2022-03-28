Benefit planned for those impacted by Big L fire

Empire-Tribune Staff

"Now it’s time to lend a hand in the efforts to rebuild and do what Texans do — help each other out in times of need."

First Earth Farm of Bluff Dale announced a Wildfire Relief Benefit on Saturday, April 16, for the five families who lost their homes earlier this week in the devastating Big L fire.

Included in the event will be live music, barbeque and more with all proceeds going to the families impacted by the fire.

The benefit kicks off at noon followed by an Easter Egg hunt at 1 p.m. and the auction at 6 p.m. It will be held at 541 Holt St., Bluff Dale. Gate entry will be by donation with all proceeds going to the families.

Organizers are in need of items to auction off including anything of value large or small that can be included in the silent auction. They are also in need of meat to cook such as brisket, pork, seasonings, ribs, sauces, etc.

Anyone wanting to make a pot of beans, potato salad, coleslaw, desserts, etc., is asked to contact organizers so they know what is coming. They also need paper goods such as plates, towels, plastic wear, trash bags, etc. All food will be by donation and go to the pool of funds raised for these families.

Also needed are plastic eggs for the Easter Egg hunt for the kids and "all that fun stuff to keep the kids having a good time and make this a good time for the whole family."

Anyone wanting to help set up, clean up or anything at all is asked to contact Larry at (817) 458-1099.

"We already have some great musicians who are donating their time to come provide entertainment. Any other musicians feel free to reach out," reads a Facebook post from First Earth Farm.

Currently set to perform are Buck Fuffalo, Matt Hartman, Billy Hartman, and Kerri Lick and friends.

Organizers are working with Erath County to find a way to pool donated funds and disburse them to the families needing help and relief from the impact of the fires that started Sunday at the Big L Ranch and spread down CR 148.

As of Thursday, the Big L Fire in Erath and Hood counties was nearing 11,000 acres and 85% contained, according to reports from the Lone Star State Incident Management Team of the Texas A&M Forest Service.

To view the Texas A&M Forest Service statewide active fire response map, navigate to https://public.tfswildfires.com.

Information on how to donate monetarily will be made available as soon as possible.