Stephenville FFA competes at Cisco CDE Invitational
The Stephenville FFA Judging Teams competed at the Cisco CDE Invitational on Tuesday.
Following are the results:
• Farm Business Management Team, first place: Tyler Tucker, Peyton Vanden Berge, Shayla Mader, Osvaldo Carrillo, Rob Harrison and Hadley Herbst.
Tucker was second highest individual and Vanden Berge was third highest individual.
• Cotton Team, fifth place: Jaci Lane, Kaylee Fair and Mary Caroline Barberee.
Lane was the 10th highest individual.
• Poultry Team, sixth place: Daisy Leija, Berenice Avalos, Elizabeth Avalos, Dulce Avalos, Ariana Soto and Victoria Tobias.
• Milk Quality Team, eighth place: Jakob Stockstill, Elijah Cortez, Jack Barkley, Allen Moerman, Kash Stone, Gabe Cortez and Klayton Smith.
• Land Team, eighth place: Jose Briseno, Larry Rauscher, Cole Damron, Brayden Edrington and Matt Cox.
• Wool Team: Reagan Bragg, Addie Ketchum, Justin Clack and Bryant Deanda.
• Vet Tech Team: Alexa Gaspie, Hollis Wright, Klancy Hammons, Shayla Thompskins, Abbey Blackburn, Kaitlyn Branning, Lexi Loyd and Tatum Acuna.
• Homesite Team: JD Taylor