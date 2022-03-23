Stephenville FFA competes at Cisco CDE Invitational

Special to the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville FFA Judging Teams competed at the Cisco CDE Invitational on Tuesday.

Following are the results:

Farm Business Management Team, first place: Tyler Tucker, Peyton Vanden Berge, Shayla Mader, Osvaldo Carrillo, Rob Harrison and Hadley Herbst.

Tucker was second highest individual and Vanden Berge was third highest individual.

Cotton Team, fifth place: Jaci Lane, Kaylee Fair and Mary Caroline Barberee.

Lane was the 10th highest individual.

Poultry Team, sixth place: Daisy Leija, Berenice Avalos, Elizabeth Avalos, Dulce Avalos, Ariana Soto and Victoria Tobias.

Milk Quality Team, eighth place: Jakob Stockstill, Elijah Cortez, Jack Barkley, Allen Moerman, Kash Stone, Gabe Cortez and Klayton Smith.

Land Team, eighth place: Jose Briseno, Larry Rauscher, Cole Damron, Brayden Edrington and Matt Cox.

Wool Team: Reagan Bragg, Addie Ketchum, Justin Clack and Bryant Deanda.

Vet Tech Team: Alexa Gaspie, Hollis Wright, Klancy Hammons, Shayla Thompskins, Abbey Blackburn, Kaitlyn Branning, Lexi Loyd and Tatum Acuna.

Homesite Team: JD Taylor