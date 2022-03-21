Tarleton hosting FFA Career Development Events this week

Empire-Tribune Staff

Tarleton State University is hosting the annual FFA Invitational Career Development Event Judging Contests on Thursday with more than 10,000 students, leaders, parents and others expected to attend. Attendees represent up to 400 schools from across the state.

According to a Facebook post, organizers have received inquiries on the status of the event due to the wildfires raging across the region.

"We have received multiple inquiries about contest on Thursday, YES we are still having contest. We will email you any changes in locations that might take place because of the wildfires," the post reads.

The invitational serves as a practice round and allows students to be better prepared for team judging in a variety of categories as they get ready to compete in Area and State contests. It is the largest invitational contest in the nation.

FFA members compete in a variety of categories, including ag sales, dairy cattle, environmental and natural resources, farm management, home site evaluation, horse, livestock, meats, milk quality, nursery/landscape, poultry, veterinary science, wildlife and wool, among others.

The university will welcome students back to the campus on April 13 for the Area FFA Contest with about 6,000 expected to attend and again on April 28 for the State FFA Contest with about 3,000 expected to attend.

The university is also scheduled to host the National FFA Entomology Contest on May 5 with about 200 expected attendees.