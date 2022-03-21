Tarleton to host Texas State Guard readiness exercises

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University will host members of the Texas State Guard conducting a training mission on and off the campus March 24-27. The weekend will help prepare the TXSG’s response to natural disasters.

In using several Tarleton facilities TXSG will practice land navigation, rescue evacuation, field meal preparation, incident command and control, and bivouac operations.

“These trainings will help us hone our leadership prowess, lifesaving skills and overall mission readiness,” Sgt. Boyd Ocón said in announcing the exercise. “You may see us around campus as we go to and from our training sites.”

Brig. Gen. Robert Hastings, commander of the TXSG 1st Brigade, reminded that soldiers have been activated to help in many of the state’s major disasters over the years, such as Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Laura and the pandemic.

“We trace our roots back to the brave men who fought in the Texas Revolution such as James Bowie, Ben Travis, William Milam and Juan Seguín,” he said, adding that the guard’s motto is “We are Texans Serving Texas.”

The Texas State Guard provides mission-ready military forces to assist state and local authorities in times of emergency. It conducts homeland security and community service under the umbrella of Defense Support to Civil Authorities, and it augments the Texas Army National Guard and Texas Air National Guard. All three branches are administered by the state adjutant general, an appointee of the governor, and fall under the governor’s command.