SHS students qualify for state in theatrical design

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Several Stephenville High School students qualified for the State UIL Theatrical Design contest.

"They worked for months on their designs and will go to Round Rock in May to defend their work before judges," according to a Facebook post from SISD.

Those who qualified include:

• Individual Marketing Design: Tevi Hawkins

• Individual Marketing Design: Mya Wesley

• Individual Set Design: Phillip Skinner

• Individual Set Design: Dalton Ansley

• Individual Costume Design: Yara Lopez

• Individual Makeup/Hair Design: Maci Spivey

Coaches are Mindy McCleskey and Liz Stearnes.