Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council hosting Ragin' Cajun fundraiser

Empire-Tribune Staff

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting its 19th annual Ragin' Cajun Crawfish Boil & Silent Auction from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at The Big Red Barn, 3159 N. US Hwy. 67, Stephenville.

There will be an abundance of fun, food (all-you-can-eat crawdads and shrimp) and Zydeco music.

All proceeds from this fundraiser benefit CTFAC's art programming, events and other art-related activities as the organization continues its mission of "making the arts accessible to all."

The event also includes a race to win the Ragin’ Cajun Waiter title and trophy.

Patrons and sponsoring businesses can support their favorite Waiter Teams by buying event tickets/table or by donating silent auction items.

This year's Ragin’ Cajun Celebrity Waiter teams are:

• Team Dowell/Barrier: Hannah Dowell and Kimberly Dowell-Barrier

• Team Huckabee: Alyssa and Brandon Huckabee

• Team England/Sifuentes: Jen England and Rosa Sifuentes

• Team Cowboy Country Title: Tiffany and Eric Randall

• Team Mahon: Ali and Kevin Mahon

As of the writing of this article, the standings were:

• 1st place: Team Huckabee

• 2nd place: Team Dowell-Barrier

• 3rd place: Tie between Team Randall & Team England/Sifuentes

Individual tickets are $100 each and reserved tables are $750 each for a table of eight.

To purchase tickets, go to www.crosstimbersfinearts.org or call (254) 965-6190.

Donations to the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council help fund a variety of projects throughout the year. Some of these include:

• Supporting young artists exhibiting their art

• Promoting local artists

• Fostering art appreciation

• Displaying our rich rodeo heritage

• Self-expression through art

• Bringing art to the public in unique ways

• Providing safe environment encouraging creativity and fun

• Art exhibits in public places such as the Clark Regional Airport

• Fun, free art activities for youth

• Providing opportunities for summer fun such as Manners Camp (and art camp coming soon for 2021)

• Complimentary art activity bags for students

• Art supplies for children’s activities

• Bringing national, traveling exhibits like the Caldecott original book illustrations exhibit to Stephenville at no charge to the public

• Spreading joy via craft table and art activity bags to local community at the Holly Jolly.