Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council hosting Ragin' Cajun fundraiser

Empire-Tribune Staff

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting its 19th annual Ragin' Cajun Crawfish Boil & Silent Auction from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at The Big Red Barn, 3159 N. US Hwy. 67, Stephenville.

There will be an abundance of fun, food (all-you-can-eat crawdads and shrimp) and Zydeco music.

Ragin' Cajun 2022 is scheduled for Saturday at the Big Red Barn.

All proceeds from this fundraiser benefit CTFAC's art programming, events and other art-related activities as the organization continues its mission of "making the arts accessible to all."

The event also includes a race to win the Ragin’ Cajun Waiter title and trophy.

Patrons and sponsoring businesses can support their favorite Waiter Teams by buying event tickets/table or by donating silent auction items.

This year's Ragin’ Cajun Celebrity Waiter teams are:

• Team Dowell/Barrier: Hannah Dowell and Kimberly Dowell-Barrier

• Team Huckabee: Alyssa and Brandon Huckabee

• Team England/Sifuentes: Jen England and Rosa Sifuentes

• Team Cowboy Country Title: Tiffany and Eric Randall

• Team Mahon: Ali and Kevin Mahon

As of the writing of this article, the standings were:

• 1st place: Team Huckabee

• 2nd place: Team Dowell-Barrier

• 3rd place: Tie between Team Randall & Team England/Sifuentes

Individual tickets are $100 each and reserved tables are $750 each for a table of eight.

To purchase tickets, go to www.crosstimbersfinearts.org or call (254) 965-6190.

Donations to the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council help fund a variety of projects throughout the year. Some of these include:

• Supporting young artists exhibiting their art

• Promoting local artists

• Fostering art appreciation

• Displaying our rich rodeo heritage

• Self-expression through art

• Bringing art to the public in unique ways

• Providing safe environment encouraging creativity and fun

• Art exhibits in public places such as the Clark Regional Airport

• Fun, free art activities for youth

• Providing opportunities for summer fun such as Manners Camp (and art camp coming soon for 2021)

• Complimentary art activity bags for students

• Art supplies for children’s activities

• Bringing national, traveling exhibits like the Caldecott original book illustrations exhibit to Stephenville at no charge to the public

• Spreading joy via craft table and art activity bags to local community at the Holly Jolly.