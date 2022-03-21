Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council hosting Ragin' Cajun fundraiser
The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting its 19th annual Ragin' Cajun Crawfish Boil & Silent Auction from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at The Big Red Barn, 3159 N. US Hwy. 67, Stephenville.
There will be an abundance of fun, food (all-you-can-eat crawdads and shrimp) and Zydeco music.
All proceeds from this fundraiser benefit CTFAC's art programming, events and other art-related activities as the organization continues its mission of "making the arts accessible to all."
The event also includes a race to win the Ragin’ Cajun Waiter title and trophy.
Patrons and sponsoring businesses can support their favorite Waiter Teams by buying event tickets/table or by donating silent auction items.
This year's Ragin’ Cajun Celebrity Waiter teams are:
• Team Dowell/Barrier: Hannah Dowell and Kimberly Dowell-Barrier
• Team Huckabee: Alyssa and Brandon Huckabee
• Team England/Sifuentes: Jen England and Rosa Sifuentes
• Team Cowboy Country Title: Tiffany and Eric Randall
• Team Mahon: Ali and Kevin Mahon
As of the writing of this article, the standings were:
• 1st place: Team Huckabee
• 2nd place: Team Dowell-Barrier
• 3rd place: Tie between Team Randall & Team England/Sifuentes
Individual tickets are $100 each and reserved tables are $750 each for a table of eight.
To purchase tickets, go to www.crosstimbersfinearts.org or call (254) 965-6190.
Donations to the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council help fund a variety of projects throughout the year. Some of these include:
• Supporting young artists exhibiting their art
• Promoting local artists
• Fostering art appreciation
• Displaying our rich rodeo heritage
• Self-expression through art
• Bringing art to the public in unique ways
• Providing safe environment encouraging creativity and fun
• Art exhibits in public places such as the Clark Regional Airport
• Fun, free art activities for youth
• Providing opportunities for summer fun such as Manners Camp (and art camp coming soon for 2021)
• Complimentary art activity bags for students
• Art supplies for children’s activities
• Bringing national, traveling exhibits like the Caldecott original book illustrations exhibit to Stephenville at no charge to the public
• Spreading joy via craft table and art activity bags to local community at the Holly Jolly.