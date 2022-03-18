How to help first responders, those impacted by wildfires around region

Special to the Empire-Tribune

The Erath County Office of Emergency Management released the following statement on the wildfires currently burning in Eastland, Brown and Comanche counties:

At this time, we ask that people do not go to Eastland, Brown and Comanche counties to take donations or to view the damage. Crews are still working fires and accounting for the residents and damage assessments. There are donation sites listed below in Erath County, Stephenville and Dublin.

Erath County Emergency Management is working with the counties along with other State agencies to assist them in this devastating incident.

Firefighters from across the region are working around the clock to contain and extinguish the fires.

If you would like to assist, there are three donation sites that Emergency Management is working with to get needed supplies for the residents and first responders. The following sites are accepting donations of the items listed below:

• Erath County Sheriff’s Office, 1043 Glen Rose Hwy., Stephenville (254) 965-3318. The trailer will be located in the parking lot behind the Sheriff’s Office. Call the listed number if no one is at the trailer to accept your donation. Bottled water can be left beside the trailer.

• Walker Insurance Agency-Farmers Insurance, 155 N. Graham St., No. 102, Stephenville, (254) 918- 2020

• Dublin Chamber of Commerce is accepting at the Old School Gym located in the 400 block of North Post Oak.

Items being requested:

• Baby wipes

• Bottled water

• Gatorade/sports drinks

• New cotton socks

• New cotton T-shirts

• Chapstick/lip balm

• Individually portioned snacks

• Hand Sanitizer

Secondary needs:

• toiletries such as baby wipes

• travel size toothpaste

• toothbrushes

• toilet paper

• deodorant

If you would like to make a monetary donation, gift cards are always welcome and will be sent to the counties to get other items as needed. NO CASH is accepted at any of the drop-off locations. NO CLOTHING DONATIONS, with the exception of the new socks and TY-shirts for first responders will be accepted.

For more information, contact the numbers listed at the donation sites or Erath County Emergency Management at (254) 965-1326